Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Achint Kaur asks for work on social media; WATCH

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Achint Kaur, who has showcased her acting mettle in several movies and Television shows, has now shared an Instagram video where she has expressed herself as open to exploring new opportunities. In a new video, the talented artist disclosed her experience and interest and even shared details of her team members. Achint's genuine video has been receiving a positive response from her friends in the industry and her fans.

Taking to her Instagram account, Achint Kaur said, "Hello everyone, I hope you are doing well. Well, this is a little note from the heart. I am an actor and voice-over artist with years of experience across platforms, and right now I am looking for exciting new opportunities both in India and internationally. Whether it be short films, films, series, all kinds of voice work, social media collaborations, or basically anything creative, I am ready to give it my all."

Watch Achint Kaur's video here-

The Jamai Raja actor continued, "So just in case you or anyone you know is casting or open to collaborating, please let me know because I'll be very excited to connect." Further, Kaur gave her manager's and social media manager's details and concluded by saying, "Thank you so much for listening to me and for your support, of course, always."

In the caption of this video, the actress sheds light on how the life of an actor doesn't remain uniform. She wrote, "Life as an actor is full of peaks and pauses… and I’m ready for what’s next. If my work resonates with your vision, I’d love to collaborate."

After she shared this video, several, such as Tanaaz Irani, Karan V. Grover, and a few more, reacted to her video. Jayaa Bhatacharrya, who was Achint's co-star in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, expressed, "Oh yes, we all know you will give your hundred percent, dear. Brilliant stuff will happen soon. The universe supports you."

Suchitra Pillai also commented on Achint's video and wrote, "Same boat all of us luv.. slow time all around . Chin up .. things LL change." Jd Majethia wrote, "Good to see this @chintzykaur as with the horizontal growth in casting many a times it was assumed and conveyed “ wo abhi tv nahi karte hai shayad “ “wo to abroad chale gaye “ etc . Wish you very wel deserving good work very soon," and similarly many applauded Achint's spirit.

Speaking about her stint in TV, Achint Kaur has worked in numerous shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jamai Raja, Karam Apnaa Apnaa and more.

