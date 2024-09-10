Laughter Chefs: Aly Goni shares rocking snaps with his ‘squad’ ft. Karan Kundrra, Munawar Faruqui and Arjun Bijlani; ‘Not even haters can get through’

Telly actor Aly Goni's besties include Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, and Munawar Faruqui. The trio have been rocking in the TV industry, but have also managed to hold on to their friendship, without having any professional rivalry. The pictures prove that the four share an exceptional bond.

A while ago, Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from Laughter Chefs sets with Karan Kundrra, Munawar Faruqui, and Arjun Bijlani. Faruqui joined the sets of Laughter Chefs as a guest and also shot an episode. Jasmine Bhasin's boyfriend Aly captioned the pictures as, "Squad so tight, not even the haters can get through.." On the pictures, Karan commented, saying, "Word" with fire emojis. Jasmine also wrote, "Gabru".

The boys in the frame donned a desi look. Karan looked dapper in a red kurta, while Munawar and Aly slayed in a light blue and black kurta respectively. Arjun Bijlani, who lately completed his Ganesh visarjan duties, headed back to the sets, looking dashing in a brown kurta with an overcoat.

As for the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs, many celebrity guests have arrived on the sets. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod, along with Munawar Faruqui have been the newest guests on the show.

The actress, who will next be seen in Maa Durga with Akshay Mishra, will be seen in the upcoming episode of the Bhaarti Singh-hosted cooking show. Additionally, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui will also be seen in the show.

Coming back to Laughter Chefs, the show focuses on a new concept where TV stars put their cooking skills to the test. The format of the show involves a look into the culinary skills of the actors. They are paired up with one another and have the task of cooking in their kitchen stalls.

Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni, and Reem Sameer are the top TV celebrities who are seen in the show. They add the perfect dose of entertainment to the show.

