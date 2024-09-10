Laughter Chefs: Pranali Rathod ditches makeup for promotion of her show Durga; mesmerizes everyone

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment got extended due to huge public demand. The upcoming episodes of the show will have a Navratri special theme and actress Pranali Rathod will be seen gracing the sets of the show to promote her upcoming show, Durga. Pranali was seen flaunting her no make-up and casual look as she was spotted entering the sets.

Dressed in a white short kurta paired with denim and a blue scarf, Pranali Rathod looked confident, flaunting her no-makeup look. In the video, she posed for the shutterbugs and asked them if they knew about her upcoming show and requested they watch it. She further thanked the paparazzi and mentioned that she was on the set to promote her new show, Durga.

Take a look at Pranali Rathod's video from the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Pranali Rathod's new show Durga is produced by Leena Gangopadhayay, who is also the producer of Jhanak. Many TV shows by Gangopadhyay from the Bengali entertainment industry were remade in Hindi and gained a lot of popularity. Shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann, among others, were originally produced by her.

Durga's story revolves around class disparity in villages. Pranali Rathod plays the character of an aspiring doctor, Durga, belonging to a lower class. Durga and Anurag (Aashay Mishra) fell in love, however, it will be exciting to see if society will give a green signal to their pure love or will they face innumerable obstacles to triumph in their love.

Advertisement

Pranali has been part of shows like Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki and Barrister Babu. However, she gained immense popularity with her portrayal as Akshara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is one of the unique cooking-based shows which has received immense love from the audiences. It features popular celebrities from the entertainment industry like Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma, Sudhesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah.

Bharti Singh hosts the show while Chef Harpal Singh in the judge on the show.



ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda shares excitement on Pranali Rathod's new show Durga; 'It's worth all...'