Laughter Chefs’ Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra and Rahul Vaidya share Khel Khel Mein moments with GOAT Akshay Kumar; SEE

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is among the most entertaining shows and has been receiving immense love from viewers. The upcoming episode will have the cast of Khel Khel Mein, including Akshay Kumar, as guests. Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, and Rahul Vaidya posted candid moments with OG Khiladi and Vaani Kapoor from the sets of the show.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani dropped a video compilation of his photos with the Khel Khel Mein stars. In the pictures, they can be seen posing with Akshay Kumar and Pragya Jaiswal. We also noticed Bijlani's selfie with Vaani Kapoor.

He accompanied the post with a caption, "All the best to the team of #khelkhelmein... Do go watch it in your nearest theatre!! #15august #akshaykumar #vanikapoor #pragyajaiswal @akshaykumar sir ur goat... "

Soon after Arjun treated fans with the Khel Khel Mein special post, many of his fans reacted in the comment section. A fan remarked, "It will be great to see you and Akshay sir together." One of the comments read, "It will be fun to watch this episode."

Take a look at the post here:

Further, Rahul Vaidya also shared candid pictures with Akshay Kumar. The photos featured the duo laughing together and dancing out their hearts on the stage of Laughter Chefs. A few of the photographs had the Bigg Boss 14 fame's enjoyable moments with the Befikre actress and Pragya Jaiswal.

Advertisement

Vaidya captioned his post, "Had too much fun with khiladi sir the evergreen superstar @akshaykumar , the most beautiful @vaanikapoor & the stunning @jaiswalpragya All the best to whole team of khel khel me #laughterchefs."

Take a look at the post here:

Reacting to the snapshots, a fan wrote, "Woahhhh What pics!!@alygoni & you performed on this song in the BB Finale, can’t wait to see you together in this episode!!" Another admirer expressed, "Two Super hero in one frame."

Also, Karan Kundrra extended his best wishes to the Sarfira actor. The Bigg Boss 15 fame treated fans with heartwarming pictures with Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and other actors of the upcoming drama film, Khel Khel Mein.

Take a look here:

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs features Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Kashmera Shah-Krushna Abhishek, and Nia Sharma-Sudesh Lehri.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek shares PICS from ‘amazing shoot’ moments with Khel Khel Mein star Akshay Kumar