Laughter Chefs PROMO: Ankita Lokhande scolds Vicky Jain, says ‘Jyada bol raha hai kya’; Here’s what happened

For the last few weeks, Laughter Chefs has been a constant source of entertainment for the audience. With its unique blend of culinary skills and comedic gags, the show has kept the viewers in splits. To keep them engaged, the makers keep posting new promos that give insights into the upcoming episodes. As per the new promo clip, rather than competing in pairs, the competition will be between male and female contenders.

One of the latest Laughter Chefs promos opens up with host Bharti Singh announcing that instead of cooking the assigned dish with their partners, the show will witness 'Boys vs Girls' segment. To this, Krushna Abhishek starts a fun-filled conversation with a woman in the audience and Vicky Jain joins. The comedian says, "Aao Vicky bhaiya, aaj party ki shuruaat hogi gaanon se (Come Vicky, we will start the party with songs)."

To this, the Bigg Boss 17 fame remarks, "Gaano se nahi, ladkiyon se (Not songs rather girls)." Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande interrupts and reacts, "Jyada bol raha hai kya Vicky (Aren't you crossing a line?)." Further, the promo transitions to the moment where the Bilaspur-based businessman and Krushna are seen dancing their heart out with a woman, the Pavitra Rishta fame gives an angry reaction.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Kya boys versus girls competition pad jaayega humaare boys ke liye bhaari? (Will the boys versus girls competition prove to be tough for our boys?)."

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs airs new episodes every Thursday and Friday at 10 PM on Colors TV. Viewers can catch up on the episodes on Jio Cinema, too.

Speaking of the contestants, the cooking-based reality show features 12 prominent personalities from the television industry, including Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya-Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra-Arjun Bijlani, Reem Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, Kashmera Shah-Krushna Abhishek, and Nia Sharma-Sudesh Lehri.

So far, the show has featured a couple of A-listers, marking their presence on the stage. Most recently, Dharmendra appeared on Laughter Chefs. Now, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to grace the reality show to promote Stree 2.

