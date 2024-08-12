Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma shares what she learnt from Bharti Singh-hosted show; Can you guess?

Nia Sharma who is currently seen on Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment recently shared a hilarious story on her social media. In the show, she is paired with comedian Sudesh Lehri and this jodi constantly annoys her, as Sudesh Lehri is not that comfortable in cooking and the pair has hardly been able to win any star.

However, the sweet and salty bond between Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri has always added to the show thereby keeping the audience entertained.

Nia Sharma uploaded a funny story on her social media wherein she shared a meme, which she captioned, “Things I learnt from Laughter Chef”. The story features a meme uploaded on another social media page. “Cooking for 2 hours just to eat 10 minutes is the biggest scam in the world”, the meme says.

The Naagin 4 star through the meme took a funny dig at the format of the comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, where celebrity contestants are supposed to cook various cuisines based on themes that change every week.

Renowned Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Comedy Queen Bharti Singh are the hosts of the show and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi gives all the instructions as to what cuisine the contestants are going to cook and what are the requirements for cooking the respective dishes.

In the episodes, it takes approximately forty-five minutes to one hour to cook an item, and after the dishes are prepared both the hosts come to each cooking station to taste the dishes and give their remarks to the contestants. Whichever couple cooks the best, gets two golden stars (one each).

The celebrity contestants give their best efforts in terms of cooking and entertainment which is why the show is loved by the audience so much that it got an extension as well as new time slots. Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are a part of the show’s contestant lineup.

