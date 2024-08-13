Laughter Chefs PROMO: Khel Khel Mein actors Akshay Kumar and Ammy Virk’s conversation on ‘papaya’ leaves everyone in splits

Laughter Chefs has kept the viewers glued to the screens with its hilarious comedic gags. The upcoming episode of the reality show will be graced by the Khel Khel Mein stars. As per a promo, Ammy will be seen confused when Akshay asks him to bring papaya. Since Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal will also be the special guests, the ensemble cast of the forthcoming drama film is expected to amp up the entertainment quotient.

Set against the backdrop of a kitchen, the contestants of Laughter Chefs prepare assigned dishes and win stars. According to the new promo, the Khel Khel Mein cast also engaged themselves in the same. One of the recent promos has chef Harpal Singh Sokhi announce that all the contestants need to prepare Som Tam salad. Interestingly, papaya turned out to be its key ingredient.

Hence, when the time slot was assigned for them to collect the ingredients for the salad, Ammy Virk struggled to pick up the items in his cart. Akshay Kumar consistently asked him to collect papaya from the counter but the Punjabi singer-actor got confused. The Mission Mangal actor asked him, "Papaya kahan hai? Tereko main yahan se chilla chilla ke bol raha hun papaya (Where is papaya? I have been telling you to bring papaya)."

To this, Ammy asked him what papaya meant, and then Akshay Kumar screamed, "Papita." The entire conversation left the audience and other contestants in splits. The promo is posted with the caption, "Papaya aur Papita ke beech phase Ammy Virk aur Akshay Kumar."

Take a look at the promo here:

Khel Khel Mein stars Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, and others. The drama film is scheduled to release on 15 August 2024.

Coming to Laughter Chefs, the show features prominent television personalities. Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are a part of the show's contestant lineup.

The show airs new episodes on Thursday and Friday at 10 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

