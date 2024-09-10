Laughter Chefs: Vicky Jain calls Reem Shaikh 'strong girl' after she faces minor accident; Munawar Faruqui, Karan Kundrra spotted in ethnic wear

Laughter Chefs is one such star-studded show which is not controversial but entertaining. The show consists of several prominent faces and manages to tickle bones of the audiences. Today, as the celebs arrived to shoot for the episodes, the paparazzi learnt how Reem Shaikh suffered a minor accident while cooking for one of the episodes on the show.

A few hours back, the shutterbugs captured Laughter Chefs celebrities on the sets of the entertaining reality show. Reem Shaikh shone bright like sunshine in a gorgeous yellow anarkali and was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi. However, while she was captured, it is visible that Reem has minor scars near her right eyebrow.

When a photographer inquired about her well-being, Reem assured them that she had not got much hurt. Soon, we saw Vicky Jain join Reem and wish her happy birthday as she celebrated her birthday two days back. Vicky then praised Reem and said, "Bohot sahi ladki hai, bohot strong ladki hai. (She is very good and very strong)."

Further, Vicky Jain revealed that Reem suffered a minor accident and pointing towards her injury, he said, "Iske saath ek chota sa haadsa ho gaya tha joh aapko badme pata chalega. Lekin iske baad bhi isne bohot strongly sab chize deal kiya hai. (She suffered a minor accident which you will see later. Despite that, she dealt with everything strongly)." He then told Reem, "I am really proud of you."

Apart from them, Munawar Faruqui, who will be seen as a special guest on Laughter Chefs was also spotted on the sets. He looked handsome in a pastel blue chikankari kurta pant. He patiently waited for the pictures and even interacted with the paparazzi.

Handsome hunk Karan Kundrra made all heads turn as he arrived in dashing ethnic wear on the sets of the show. Karan looked amazing in a red mirror-embellished kurta and white pajama. He even sported a stole with his outfit and exuded charm as he posed for the snaps here.



Gorgeous diva Ankita Lokhande stole hearts as she posed in a stunning pink, yellow, blue-hued lehenga. The heavy ornaments, glamourous makeup and fishtail braided hair looked amazing on her.

Another actress who managed to steal hearts with her gorgeous looks was none other than Jannat Zubair. Decked up in a heavily embellished lehenga, Jannat looked extremely beautiful in a green blouse and multicoloured lehenga. She sported glam makeup, jhumkas and was all smiles while posing for the pictures.

For the uninformed, the celebrities decked up in gorgeous ethnic wear to shoot for Navratri special episode. Premiered on June 1, Laughter Chefs features Bharti Singh as the host and Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as the judge.

