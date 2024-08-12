Laughter Chefs PROMO: Vicky Jain leaves Ankita Lokhande fuming with anger as he mistakenly destroys her dish

Laughter Chefs has been keeping up with its unique theme of comedy and cooking. The show where the kitchen often erupts with laughter thunders, will next see several hilarious moments between the celebrity participants amidst simmering pots and pans.

Among the contestants of the show are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The adorable duo creates waves by bringing out their different sides and dynamics while showcasing culinary skills.

In the fresh promo of the cookery show shared on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV, Ankita and Vicky are spotted engaging in a humorous yet serious situation. It begins with the actress announcing that the fried rice she made is amazing. She says that she prepared the entire dish by herself without Vicky’s intervention.

Ankita states, “Mujhe apne aap se pyaar ho gaya hai. Maine poora khana khud banaya hai sir. Ye sirf idhar udhar hai (I have fallen in love with myself. I have made all the food by myself sir. He (Vicky) is just roaming around).”

As Ankita gets busy with cooking, the bowl of her fried rice mistakenly entangles with the shirt button of Vicky Jain and falls down. This evokes different reactions from their fellow participants. While Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra cannot control and burst into laughter, Aly Goni’s expressions indicate that Ankita is now not going to leave Vicky. The Pavitra Rishta actress is heard angrily shouting Vicky’s name.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Ankita ki bani banaayi mehnat par phir jaayega Vicky (Ankita’s hard work gets ruined by Vicky).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Laughter Chefs here:

In the previous installment of the show, Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor arrived in the studio with her infectious energy and magnificent charm. She challenged the contestants to cook Mumbai street food trifecta- Vada Pav, Lasoon Chutney and Misal Pav.

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs aired on June 1 and in a short period, it gained the No.1 spot on the ratings chart. It is the top non-fiction show right now on TV. Owing to its immense popularity, the show recently got an extension, and it will run until September. It airs every Thursday and Friday at 10 pm on Colors TV. Viewers can catch up on the episodes on Jio Cinema, too

