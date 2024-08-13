Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui issues public APOLOGY after his comment on Konkani people backfires; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to abuse.

Munawar Faruqui has hit the headlines, but not for good reasons, as the standup comedian was being highly criticized for his comments on Konkanis. After the controversy erupted and the Bigg Boss 17 winner began facing backlash from netizens, Munawar issued an apology, clarifying his comments. Taking to his social media, he shared a video of himself talking about his recent joke that backfired on him. In the apology clip, he explained what he actually meant to convey.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Munwar Faruqui posted a video wherein he asserted having no intention to hurt anyone through his comments. The video starts with him saying, "Hi friends, I wanted to get some clarity here. Some time ago, there was a show in which, not jokes rather it was crowd work and there was interaction with the audience."

Expressing regret for any hurt caused, the stand-up comedian said, "Many feel that my remark has gone a bit out of context for the Konkan people, as they believe that I joked on them. But that's not the case."

Faruqui added, "The people I made the joke about also enjoyed the show. There were people from all backgrounds at the show. I have noticed that some people are getting hurt over my clip, and as a comedian whose work is to make people laugh, I don't want to hurt anyone. When we see such things on the internet and we notice it, we understand the issue. I had no intention of hurting you all. I sincerely apologize and say sorry to all. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

Take a look at the video here:

For the uninitiated, during his recent stand-up comedy act, Munawar Faruqui jibed at one of the show's attendants after he revealed living in Taloja. The Bigg Boss 17 fame commented that Konkanis often misrepresent their place of residence as Mumbai instead of Taloja. The Lock Upp winner further said, "Ye Konkani log ch***ya banate hain sabko."

The clip went viral on social media, and netizens expressed disappointment in him. Not only this, but the entire controversy is slowly snowballing into a political issue.

