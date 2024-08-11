Laughter Chefs RETRO SPECIAL: Can you guess which 90's star Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain are dressed as?

The cooking reality show Laughter Chefs is all set to roll a retro special theme for which stars like Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain were dressed as iconic stars from the 90s. Can you guess whom they were dressed as?

Bharti Singh looks cute as a button as she tells the paps, "Aaj retro special hai. Achi nai lag rahi? (Today is retro special. Am I not looking good?)". The paps revert by saying, "Bahut achi lag rahi hoh aap. (You are looking very beautiful.)" She was dressed as Hema Malini from Seeta Aur Geeta, as she looked pretty in a white puffy oversized balloon top, purple flared pants, jacket and a polka hot hairband.

The comedienee crooned Hawa Ke Saath Saath which was from Seeta Aur Geeta featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini. Nia Sharma turned the heat on as she recreated Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua song look that had Nargis Dutt. It was from the movie Shree 420. The Suhagan Chudail star was spotted on Laughter Chefs sets wearing a black and white saree and keeping the long tresses tied in a plait.

Ankita Lokhande on the other hand paid tribute to Madhubala. She looked scintillating in a white gown with a black bow. Her husband Vicky Jain was decked as 90's actor Raaj Kumar who was known for his iconic dialogue delivery. He said, "Jaani bana hu jaani. Jinke ghar sheeshe ke hote hai, woh dusro ke ghar mei pathar nai phekte. (Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at others.)"



Karan Kundrra had also graced the sets of Laughter Chefs, despite having an excruciating back pain. He was finding it difficult to walk and climb the steps, but the actor put up a brave show. Well, Aly Goni looked like a modern version of Jeetendra in all white. The veteran actor loved wearing white attires, for the unversed.



Advertisement

Talking more about Laughter Chefs, Bharti Singh has been hosting the same and there are many TV stars who are a part of the same. Well, in the past veteran and legendary actor Dharmendra had also come on the sets to shoot an episode. Apart from that spiritual guru Aniruddhacharya had also come on the cooking-based reality show.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma and others make THIS announcement hilariously; WATCH