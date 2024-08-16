Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek advices Aniruddhacharya to not invite Bharti Singh to Vrindavan on Janamashtami for THIS reason

Krushna Abhishek, in the latest promo of Laughter Chefs, has advised Aniruddhacharya to not take his sister Bharti Singh to Vrindavan during the auspicious festive occasion of Janmashtami. The puzzled spiritual guru asked why and the response by Krushna will surely blow your mind and make you laugh out loud.

The makers of Laughter Chefs released a promo featuring Aniruddhacharya with Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. He was seen leaving his bhajan-kirtan aside to grace the cooking reality show. The clip begins with Bharti asking, "Guruji Janamashtami wale din bhagwan Krishna ke liye kya banate hai (Guruji what can be prepared for Lord Krishna on Janamashtami?)" Aniruddhacharya says, "Makhane ki kheer banate hai. Bhagwan ji ko bhog lagate hai. ( Makhana Kheer is prepared and offered to Lord Krishna.)"

Gola's mom further asks, "Bhais ka dudh acha hota hai ya gai ka (Is buffalo milk better or cow milk?)", to which Guruji quips that cow milk is better. A naughty Krushna tells the spiritual master, "Esko aap Vrindavan mat bulana. (Do not call her to Vrindavan.)" When he asks, why he says, "Yeh 20 litre doodh pee jati hai din mei (She drinks 20 liters of milk a day.)"

Well, this has not been the first time that Krushna cracked a silly joke on Bharti. The duo keeps having cute banters as they share a great bond. Govinda's nephew lately has also declared Bharti as his sister when she was seen tying a rakhi on his wrist.

Advertisement

Talking about their unique bond, Singh had said, "Krushna and I share a unique bond. We make people laugh together, both on and off stage. Just like siblings, we tease each other mercilessly, but we're always there when it counts."

Laughter Chefs cooking reality show is being hosted by Bharti Singh. The interesting list of TV stars from the show includes Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundra, Ankita Lokhande, Jannat Zubair, Nia Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah. A report by Times Of India reveals that because of the popularity of the show, it will air till September, keeping fans glued to the telly screen.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma shares what she learnt from Bharti Singh-hosted show; Can you guess?