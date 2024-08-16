Laughter Chefs: Bharti Singh showers love on Rakhi brother Krushna Abhishek; 'We're always there when it counts'

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has been receiving rave reviews and immense love from the fans. The show features Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek among other celebrities. The duo have known each other for a long time and cherish their sibling bond with each other. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan celebration on the sets, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh will be seen sharing their thoughts on their unique bond.

Talking about their wonderful bond, Bharti Singh said, "Krushna and I share a unique bond. We make people laugh together, both on and off stage. Just like siblings, we tease each other mercilessly, but we're always there when it counts."

She added, "Our relationship goes beyond words - we inspire each other to grow while keeping things light-hearted. Though I have many industry friends, what Krushna and I have is truly special."

Take a look at a recent promo of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment here:

During the special episode celebrating Rakshabandhan, Krushna Abhishek will share a beautiful moment with Bharti Singh as he reveals that she is his only Rakhi sister. The revelation made everyone emotional as Bharti tied a Rakhi at Krushna's wrist and the duo shared a warm hug.

Bharti and Krushna have shared the stage many times for different projects and have proved to be a deadly combination. Laughter riots are guaranteed when the duo collaborates. Along with their phenomenal comic timing and understanding, they hold each other quite close to their hearts.

In Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, Bharti Singh is seen as a host, while Krushna Abhishek is a contestant, coupled with his real-life wife Kashmeera Shah. Along with Bharti, Krushna, and Kashmeera, the show also features prominent faces from the industry like Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bihlani, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, and Reem Shaikh among others.

