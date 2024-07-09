Laughter Chefs: Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani and Jannat Zubair grace set in style - Watch

The makers of Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment are ensuring that each episode is unique, funny as well as interesting. The show gained a lot of popularity in a short period. Earlier, today Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni Arjun Bijlani, and Jannat Zubair were spotted on the sets of the show.

Nia Sharma looks like a sunflower on Laughter Chefs sets:

Nia Sharma was papped entering the sets of Laughter Chefs. The diva wore a pretty deep-neck yellow ruffled maxi dress that was backless and looked like sunshine. She tied a messy top knot and kept the remaining part of her wavy tresses flowy.

Her dewy makeup look with winged eyeliner made her look bomb. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress could also be heard saying, "Aaj dhoop nai nikli" (Referring to Mumbai's weather which is cloudy today).

Bharti Singh's outfit matches the generator color:

The comedy queen is known to ace ethnic attires. Bharti Singh's monsoon sartorial pick was all about a turquoise kurta which she teamed up with straight-cut pants. She looked joyful as she greeted the paps with ''Good morning".

One of the paps pointed out that her outfit was matching to the color of the generator and she said, "Acha lag raha hai, outfit generator ke saath match hora hai. Subah subah aa jaate hai, brush nai karte"?, referring to the paps she said. (Outfit is looking good, it is matching with the generator. You people (paps) come in the morning, do you brush your teeth and eat breakfast)?

Arjun Bijlani makes a style statement in red:

Arjun Bijlani looked dapper in a red shirt, jeans, white shoes, and brown glares. His smile is radiant and charismatic. Even his son Ayaan had been on the sets earlier and had got a front-row seat to watch his dad's culinary skills.

Karan Kundrra looks handsome in purple

Karan Kundrra always knows to turn heads with his fashionable picks. The actor was rushing to enter the sets and had worn a purple shirt with the same colored pants, coupled with white shoes.

Jannat Zubair's bossy looks while Aly Gony shells Tauba Tauba vibes:

Whose look did you like the best? Let us know about the same.