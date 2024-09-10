‘Manish Malhotra’s nightmare’: Munawar Faruqui takes sly dig at Uorfi Javed for her unique sartorial choices

Uorfi Javed has hit the headlines owing to her reality show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The series promises to show an unfiltered side of her, her family, and her career. Meanwhile, the internet sensation became the talk of the town after Munawar Faruqui shared a video on his YouTube channel roasting her. The standup comedian called Uorfi ‘Manish Malhotra’s nightmare’ and took a sly dig at her for her sartorial choices.

Before calling up Uorfi Javed on the stage, Munawar Faruqui landed several sarcastic comments about her before the audience. Reacting to Uorfi’s botox and facial surgeries, he quipped, “Aap logon ne Uorfi ko kahan dekha dekha hai. Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss mein bhi dekha hai. Wo ek hafta thi lekin logon ne dekha. Roadies mein bhi. Uorfi ko show mein bula ke unhone plastic kyun promote kiya. I don’t understand.”

“(Where have you seen Uorfi? You have seen her in Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss as well. She was there for a week, but people saw her. In Roadies as well. Why did they promote plastic by calling Uorfi in the show?).”

Roasting her even more, Munawar remarked, “Uorfi sab kuchh khati hai lekin uska cook jab uss se puchhta hai ki aloo ke paranthe banane hain yaa toh Uorfi apne cook ko bolti hai bra banana hai (Uorfi eats everything but when her cook asks her whether she wants him to make aloo parathas or aloo curry, Uorfi tells her cook to make bras out of it).” Further, the Bigg Boss 17 winner called her a ‘star’ and even referred to her as ‘Manish Malhotra’s nightmare.’

While there were several instances when Munawar Faruqui roasted Uorfi Javed, the actress did not back down with her comebacks. Targeting his personal life, the former Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant commented, “Bigg Boss jeeta, Lock Upp jeeta, sivaay ladkiyon ke trust ke (You won Bigg Boss, you won Lock Upp but could not win women’s trust).”

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui made a cameo appearance in Follow Kar Lo Yaar as one of Uorfi Javed's friends.

