MTV Splitsvilla X5: Uorfi Javed poses with special guest Munawar Faruqui, hosts Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is nearing its finale. The show will soon have the winning couple, and the top 5 couples have reached the last leg of the competition. To make things more exciting, the makers have introduced a new twist. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui will be seen gracing the show and adding a new spice to it. And now, the Mischief Maker, Uorfi Javed, shared a few glimpses from the shoot day on social media.

Uorfi Javed took to social media and shared pictures from the Grand Finale shoot of MTV Splitsvilla X5. The first picture featured herself posing with Munawar. The other picture she posted had her and Munawar Faruqui along with the hosts Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Uorfi Javed captioned the pictures as, "Before we go….@mtvsplitsvilla."

Take a look at Uorfi Javed's Instagram post with Munawar Faruqui, Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani here:

The top 5 couples of the season are Akriti Negi - Jashwant Bopannah; Kashish Kapoor - Digvijay Rathee; Harsh Arora - Rushali Yadav; Arbaz Patel - Nayera Ahuja; and Siwet Tomar and Anicka Shyrin. Akriti and Jashwant won the ticket to the finale and have a confirmed space to fight for the winner's title.

In the previous episode, Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed brought a major twist by announcing that all couples except Akriti and Jashwant were unsafe. Javed made the unsafe contestants play the exciting game of 'Killer', and by the end of it, Digvijay Rathee - Kashish Kapoor, and Siwet Tomar - Anicka Shyrin, got saved.

Lakshay-Shubhi, Nayera-Arbaz, and Harsh-Rushali were in the danger zone. As Nayera-Arbaz and Harsh-Rushali voted against Lakshay-Shubhi, they were eliminated from the show. Hosts Tanuj and Sunny highlighted Lakshay and Digvijay's strong friendship as they hugged each other.

