Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE- Anjali Anand on playing Ranveer Singh’s sister, ‘It gives bragging rights’

Anjali Anand rose to fame with her roles in the Television shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Dhhai Kilo Prem. Currently, the actress is basking in the success of her big Bollywood debut, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The movie directed by Karan Johar also stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. She was also recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, her stint was cut short as she was evicted in the latest episode. Now, the actress settled down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla opening up about playing Ranveer Singh's sister in the movie.

Anjali Anand on bragging about playing Ranveer Singh's sister

Anjali Anand essays the role of Gayatri Randhawa, Ranveer Singh's sister in Karan Johar's film. Talking about her experience and her role in the film, she said, "It's so amazing, the amount of times I have heard this, you're playing Ranveer Singh's sister. It's such a big deal for people. You know even last night, someone who has not watched the film didn't have any idea what I was doing in the film. So, what is the part that you are playing? Someone else said. I don't know how to reply to that question. I'm acting in the film, go watch it. It's tragic for me. Someone's saying, she is playing Ranveer's sister. It is a big freaking deal. It is a very big deal, but the way we address actors and cinema in this country, so superficial that nobody will take you seriously unless you're cast with someone so big that you can go and tell ghar pe ki, aaj mein Ranveer ki been se milaungi, it'll be like that, you know. It's like bragging rights. Yeah, it is cute. The experience is amazing, not taking it away from how amazing Ranveer is, I just love him."

Watch Anjali Anand's conversation here:

Anjali Anand on Alia Bhatt

"Alia is just brilliant. I think talking about her talent is an apmaan (insult) to her talent because you can't you know dissect what she does. She is just brilliant." Further talking about the director, Karan Johar, she added, "Yeah, Karan sir is Karan sir. My name is Anjali, his name is Karan Johar, so you can guess what goes next!"

