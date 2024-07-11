Meet actor who left a popular TV show, went abroad, and got his work submitted to Emmys

There have been an array of TV stars who have found success on the small screen but still made the decision to move abroad for better growth and exposure. There is one actor from the telly world who created a household name for himself with his TV serial but settled abroad and also got his work nominated for Emmys. It is none other than Vishal Singh.

When Vishal Singh's work of art got nominated for Emmys:

Vishal Singh, the actor famous for his role as Jigar Chirag Modi in Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, had made it to Emmy nomination rounds.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that his sojourn in LA began after he became the face of a brand. He started walking for their fashion weeks, so modeling was something he kept doing side by side. "I also started doing my own show called Pepito’s America; it was submitted to the Emmys, and we even made it to the nominations," he quipped.

More about Vishal Singh's show which got Emmy nominated:

The actor, who is also known for his character Ayaan Nanda from Kuchh Is Tara, also revealed in the same interview that he had taken a work visa, which was equivalent to having a green card.

When talking about Pepito’s America, he said that it is an American show and that he is the only Indian to be in the lead cast. As of now, he cannot shoot anything further as his visa expired, but as soon as he gets it sorted, he shall start shooting for his next line of work.

Vishal Singh's work front:

The 38-year-old actor, who has shared screen space with Rupal Patel (Kokila Modi), Ahem Modi (Mohammad Nazim Khilji), and Devoleena, wanted a break from the small screen. He wanted to come out from the monotonous cycle of working on TV.

He also revealed that he has done TV for 13-14 years and used to shoot for 30-40 hours. However, new actors do not want to work more than 10 hours. He would love to do TV, yet he does not want to forget the fact that there is life beyond as shooting takes place for 6-7 months at a stretch.

