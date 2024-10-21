Meet actor who did odd jobs, desired to be a journalist but rose to stardom by playing lead role in Akshay Kumar's show

While some dream of becoming a celebrity since childhood, for others it is destiny! Something similar is the story of Television's popular actress who worked in several fictional and non-fictional shows. This popular diva has a massive 8.2 million followers on her Instagram. She became a household name after playing the lead role in Akshay Kumar's produced show. This actor is popular by her characters' names: Manvi and Roshni. Can you guess?

Well, without much waiting, we would like to spill the name! It is none other than Television star Nia Sharma. A style icon, a star to admire and a fantabulous actress of the telly world. But most importantly, she has an unfiltered personality and a down-to-earth nature which is rare in the showbiz industry.

Although Nia Sharma gained limelight for playing the parallel lead in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, it was her lead role in Jamai Raja due to which she gained massive stardom and love from the viewers. Not many might know but Jamai Raja was produced by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and co-produced by OMG- Oh My God movie's producer Ashvini Yardi and Meenakshi Sagar.

In Jamai Raja, Nia was paired opposite Ravi Dubey. She essayed the role of Roshni Patel whereas Ravi played Siddharth. Along with them, the hit daily soap also starred Achint Kaur, Shiny Doshi, Mouli Ganguly, Shruti Ulfat and a few others in lead roles.

Jamai Raja ran on Television for more than two years. It premiered on August 4, 2014, and the last episode aired on March 3, 2017. Nia played the lead till 2016 and took an exit because her character died in the show.

Before Jamai Raja, Nia Sharma has been a part of several other Television shows like Behenein and Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. Her performance in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Manvi was also applauded by the audience. Apart from these shows, the actress has impressed us with her daredevil personality by performing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India.

Nia showcased her dance prowess on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 stage by delivering power-packed and outstanding performances. She is currently seen in the cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment as a contestant.

Nia also starred in shows based on the fantasy supernatural genre such as Suhagan Chudail and Naagin 4. This certainly proves that Nia Sharma is a versatile actor and a person who loves to explore new opportunities.

