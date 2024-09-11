Smriti Khanna and her husband, Gautam Gupta, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The actress shared the exciting news on social media, posting a heartwarming photo of her firstborn, Anayka, holding her new baby sister. Recently, Smriti also delighted fans with adorable pictures of her daughters and joyous moments from a Pooja ceremony.

A while minutes ago, on September 11, Smriti Khanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself with her two daughters in the frame. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Khushiyan …#day6”

The heartwarming pictures captured the sweet motherly bonding she shares with her daughters. In one picture, she was seen indulging in a Pooja ceremony. The post highlighted the love and joy in her growing family.

The post quickly received love and congratulations from friends, fellow celebrities, and fans. Well-known figures such as Anita Hassanandani, Mahhi Vinod Vij, Tanya Sharma, and Vibhav Roy extended their wishes.

Fans flooded the comment section and expressed love and happiness. One fan wrote, “Congratulations to parents of this cutie pie and anayka the big sister. God bless you all and cutie pie.” Another fan commented, “The greatest blessing congrats & best wishes to your fam.”

Smriti and Gautam announced in April that they were expecting their second child. The couple, who got married in 2017, welcomed their first child, daughter Anayka, during the 2020 lockdown. Their family is now growing to four, bringing them even more joy and love.

Smriti Khanna, known for her roles in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Balika Vadhu, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, frequently shares heartfelt glimpses from her family life and motherhood journey on social media. The Yeh Hai Aashiqui actress has been happily married to Gautam Gupta since 2017. The couple now has two daughters, their newborn baby and 3-year-old Anayka.

