THROWBACK: When Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh was part of a TV show featuring Anita Hassanandani

Amrita Singh has been quite influential and an inspiration for her kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. She was one of the most loved Bollywood actresses of her time. Did you know Amrita Singh was also part of a popular TV show with Anita Hassanandani in the lead role? Well, she was a part of Anita's Kavyanjani co-starring Ejaz Khan.

Amrita Singh played the character of a manipulative mother-in-law Nitya Nanda who made her daughter-in-law Anjali Nanda's life more difficult. While Anjali would often find herself dealing with turmoil, she only realized that her mother-in-law was the reason behind all the hardships she faced only quite later.

Take a look at a glimpse of Amrita Singh's performance in Kavyanjali:

In an interview with IANS while joining Kavyaanjali, a TV show, Amrita Singh said, "The hours are so stretched out, sometimes I feel I'm overworked. We don't have a bank of episodes for the serial Kavyanjali that I'm doing. We're trying to create that. Which means lots more work. Fortunately, I've had great help with the children. My grandmother is there to look after them, plus good servants and maids who have been with me from before my kids were born. Mashallah, I've no stress on that score.

The actress was freshly divorced from Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan when she joined Kavyanjali in 2005 but she denied talking about her divorce with the media and maintained that the truth should remain between them. She also added about not taking any support from anyone for her children.

She said, "I need to work to support myself and my kids."

Amrita Singh has been a part of several movies including 2 States, Hindi Medium, Suryavanshi and Chameli Ki Shadi, Mard, Illaka, and Shootout at Lokhandwala among others.

