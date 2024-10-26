Mohsin Khan's Birthday EXCLUSIVE: From being electronic engineer to assistant director and more; lesser known facts about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame

Today (October 26), Television's handsome hunk and talented star Mohsin Khan celebrates his 33rd birthday. Mohsin is an established actor and has a massive fan following, out of which most are female admirers. Over the years, the actor worked in numerous shows and impressed audiences with his versatile characters.

While he became a huge name after playing the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he is still remembered for his character. However, apart from this hit show, there is a lot that is still not known about this talented persona. Today as he rings his birthday, let's look at a few lesser-known facts that Mohsin revealed while exclusively talking to Pinkvilla.

Here are a few lesser-known facts about birthday boy Mohsin Khan:

1. Mohsin Khan was born in his mother's hometown of Nadiad, Gujarat.

2. There were two options for his name: Waseem and Mohsin, but he was ultimately named Mohsin at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

3. Mohsin and his family later relocated permanently to Mumbai, and he was raised in Kandivali.

4. He completed his schooling at Children's Academy.

5. He is an electronic engineer and graduated from Thakur College of Engineering and Technology.

6. Mohsin Khan began his acting journey on August 12, 2014.

7. Mohsin has a passion for writing and directing and hopes to pursue this in the future.

Watch Mohsin Khan's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

8. In 2009 or 2010, Mohsin did his first mock shoot/audition for Always Kabhi Kabhi alongside Shraddha Kapoor after being shortlisted. He also did a photoshoot with her.

9. Mohsin was initially offered the role of Dheeraj Dhoopar in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, but he chose not to accept it because he wanted to complete his degree.

10. He studied acting at the National School of Drama.

11. Before filming his first scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin suffered a bike accident.

12. Mohsin’s first paycheck was Rs 10,000 for a commercial ad he appeared in when he was 16 or 17 years old.

13. He took inspiration from Jim Carrey for his character, Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

14. Luv By Chance was the first project where Mohsin delivered a dialogue.

15. He served as an assistant director for the film Koyelaanchal.

16. Mohsin has written a story in the coming-of-age genre.

Aren't these facts interesting? This clearly shows that Mohsin Khan is indeed a talented person with a story to tell.

Speaking about his work life, the actor did numerous music videos and web shows after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Before being a part of Rajan Shahi's produced show, Mohsin featured in several other shows, such as Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si and more. For his amazing acting mettle, the actor has received several accolades and infinite appreciation from the audience.

While fans eagerly wait to see Mohsin Khan back on screens, we are sure the actor has a lot in store to offer to his fans.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Mohsin Khan a very Happy Birthday!

