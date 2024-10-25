Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 25: Ruhi suspects Abhira and Armaan are hiding something

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai October 25: Today’s episode starts with Ruhi telling Rohit that something is wrong between Abhira and Armaan. Rohit asks her not to stress the baby, Armaan and Abhira must be fighting about Karwa Chauth. Ruhi says Armaan won’t mind whether Abhira fasts or not, it must be something else. She asks him if he is worried about his brother and Rohit replies that he is worried as much as she is worried about her sister.

Abhira tries to convince Armaan to keep the baby

Abhira comes and hides under a bedsheet. She talks to her baby and says that if the situation were different and everything was normal, Armaan would have one around the town distributing sweets. Armaan joins her. She tries to convince Armaan to keep the baby, but the latter refuses. They cry.

Charu, Krish, Aaryan, Kiara, Rohhit and Ruhi come. Charu tells them to stop their romance as Aaryan is getting embarrassed. They come out of the bedsheet, and Ruhi notices Abhira’s sad face. Krish tells them they have decided on outfits for Armaan and Abhira. Armaan pretends to show an interest.

Rohit asks Armaan if everything is alright between him and Abhira. Armaan says yes, but Rohit says Abhira looks sad. Armaan ignores him and asks Krish if the outfit is his choice. Charu requests Abhira to make the cake for her engagement. Armaan says Abhira will do it.

The next day, everyone gathers for Charu’s sagai. Sanjay thanked Vidya for changing the atmosphere of the house overnight. Kaveri gifts Charu the ancestral ring and asks if she likes Neeraj. She says she will be happy with him as he will support her in her career. He continues to praise him as he comes with his family. Ruhi tells Charu that her groom is blushing.

Neeraj’s family says engagement time is passing. Kaveri asks them to wait for Armaan and Abhira. Krish says he will call them. Neeraj’s mother asks him why he is going outside. Everyone looks at each other, and Krish says that he has become stupid staying with Charu. Ruhi tells Rohit that she knows something is wrong between Abhira and Armaan.

Abhira forgets to bake Charu's cake

Armaan sees Abhira sitting on the chair without getting ready. He helps her to get ready. They arrive at the sagai, and Armaan says there is an important call for a case. Manisha tells Vidya his Armaan only cares about money and work more than his sister’s engagement. Vidya says he is Abhira’s Armaan.

Charu and Neeraj get engaged. They ask Armaan and Abhira to come on the stage and get their pictures clicked. Vidya asks Rohit and Ruhi to get up first. On the other hand, Sanjay sees Manish entering. He asks why he came to ruin his daughter’s engagement. Manish says he didn’t know it was Charu’s engagement, he came to meet Kaveri and Armaan.

As he turns to leave, Kaveri stops him. She learns that he has not been invited to the engagement. He scolds Sanjay, Vidya, and Kajal and apologizes to Manish. She asks him to stay back, but Manish refuses.

After the engagement, Charu asks Abhira to get the cake. She admits she has forgotten to bake it. Sanjay taunts her. Armaan defends and says nobody knows what Abhira is going through, so nobody will tell her anything. Ruhi looks concerned. Neeraj says he will order a cake from his friend’s bakery, and next time, Abhira will bake the cake.

Charu and Neeraj cut the cake. Armaan finds Abhira missing and looks for her. He finds her inside the cupboard, crying. The episode ends here.

