MTV Roadies XX PROMO: Why did Neha Dhupia mock Elvish Yadav and call him Prince Narula's 'follower'?

The competition has begun! Roadies is back with its 20th season, MTV Roadies XX. To be known as MTV Roadies Double Cross, the season will be extra entertaining, exciting, and fun as OG leader Rannvijay Singha is back with a bang to the show as a host. The makers are releasing promos, giving a glimpse of the interesting episodes. MTV Roadies uploaded a new promo of the episode on their social media page.

In this promo, Neha Dhupia and Elvish Yadav can be seen having a serious chat after the former mocked Elvish. Neha Dhupia told Elvish Yadav, "Tu Prince ko bohot achi tarah follow karta hai (You follow Prince nicely)." Elvish was shocked upon hearing this and denied this claim and asked, "Kaise follow karta hu? (How do I follow)." Neha explained, "Achi tarah follow karta hai tu Prince ko. Tu saari uski instructions leta hai (You follow him nicely and take all his instructions). You are a good student."

This statement dropped Rhea Chakraborty's jaw. Prince told Elvish how Neha is trying to break their "bhaichara." The social media influencer said how these tactics won't affect their brotherhood and said, "Aise toh kayi aa gaye (There have been like her)."

Watch MTV Roadies XX Promo here-

Rhea told Elvish Yadav that Neha is indirectly saying that Elvish doesn't have his own brain. While Rhea said this, Rannvijay said that even if Neha didn't mean it now Rhea has said this. The gang leaders were trying to secure the contestants in their gang. Toward the end of the promo, Neha tells Prince that the contestant will come into his gang, whereas Prince tells her that the contestant will go into Neha's gang.

Advertisement

The caption of this promo reads, "Fir ek baar hui Neha aur Elvish ki takkar! Are we seeing the rise of this season's strongest rivalry?"

While Rannvijay Singha is the main host, Neha Dhupia, Elvish Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula are gang leaders. MTV Roadies XX releases episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM. The show premiered on January 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: Roadies XX: Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav offer help to contestant Yogesh in THIS way, leaving him emotional; find out