Bigg Boss 18: Is MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Digvijay Rathee entering Salman Khan's show as FIRST wild card contestant? New PROMO hints

Bigg Boss Season 18, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is set to welcome its first wild card contestant. Yes, the controversial show premiered on October 6 and has grabbed eyeballs because of its interesting contestants. Joining them is a new wild card entrant and the makers have officially announced this. A new promo of Bigg Boss 18, shows a silhouette glimpse of the wild card contestant. However, ever since then, the buzz has been strong that MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Digvijay Rathee is the wild card contestant.

Watch a glimpse of Bigg Boss 18 wild card entry promo here-

Speaking about Digvijay Rathee, he shot to fame after participating in Roadies but gained massive fame after his stint in MTV Splitsvilla X5. Known for his uprightly strong personality and opinions, Digvijay has made an irreplaceable space in the hearts of viewers.

He entered the show as Ishita Rawat's ex and soon brought a huge transformation to the game once he stepped into Splitsvilla from exisle. During his stint, Digvijay fell in love with co-contestant Unnati Tomar and is currently dating her.

Considering his fame and powerful persona, earlier in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Digvijay Rathee was asked about his interest in participating in Bigg Boss Season 18.

Replying to this question, Digvijay had shared that he wasn't entering the show back then. He had said, "I can’t confirm anything right now, but Bigg Boss is definitely a show I’d consider. It’s a huge platform, and it would be an exciting challenge. Let’s see what the future holds!"

While an official confirmation about Digvijay Rathee's entry is yet to be announced, fans are already excited to see him inside Salman Khan's show. If Digvijay is entering the controversial show, viewers can expect a huge change in the ongoing game.

The first wild card contestant of Bigg Boss 18 will enter the house in the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode. Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episode airs at 9:30 PM on Colors TV.

