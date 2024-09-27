EXCLUSIVE: MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Digvijay Singh Rathee REACTS to accusations of body-shaming people: 'My aim is to...'

MTV Splitsvilla X5 fam Digvijay Singh Rathee recently went under fire for his comments surrounding body weight. During a recent press meet, Digvijay was asked about fitness and self-acceptance, to which he responded, "Agar koi mota hai toh hai (If someone is fat, they are fat)." This statement didn't go well with many and several voiced their opinions on his comments.

Now, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Digvijay Singh Rathee emphasized that his intention was never to shame anyone but to encourage positive changes. He further emphasised the need for people to take things positively in order to bring out the best in themselves.



Clarifying his stance on body image and what he actually meant by his comments, Digvijay shared, "I understand that the topic of weight can be sensitive, and people may interpret things differently, but my stance remains focused on self-improvement and personal responsibility."

The Roadies fame continued, "I believe that if someone has the ability to make positive changes to their health and fitness, they should take that opportunity. This isn’t about shaming anyone; it’s about recognizing potential and pushing oneself to achieve better health, mentally and physically.”

When Digvijay had made this comment during the press meet, his MTV Splitsvilla X5 co-contestant Shubhi Joshi and YouTuber Shreya Kalra voiced their concern asking Digvijay not to bodyshame anyone. When this clip went viral, the reality show star received backlash on the internet as well.

He further addressed those who are concerned about his views and said, “I stand by the message that people should strive to be the best versions of themselves but I also acknowledge that how we communicate that message matters."

Digvijay elaborated, "If some took offense, it wasn’t my intention. My aim is to motivate, not to offend. I would say to those who felt affected by it: take the message as a challenge to prove doubters wrong, to work hard, and to feel proud of your achievements, whatever they may be."

Talking about promoting body positivity while discussing health and fitness, Digvijay said, "I’m all for body positivity. Everyone should feel good about who they are. That said, we can’t lose sight of the importance of health. Body positivity and fitness can go hand in hand; you can love yourself while still striving for better health and well-being."

Digvijay Rathee added, "It’s not about aesthetics or fitting into a certain image. It’s about pushing yourself to live a healthier, more fulfilling life. The key is to have these discussions without diminishing anyone’s personal journey.”

Sharing what he believes is the best way to talk about health and fitness without hurting anyone's sentiments, he said, "I believe we need to focus on encouraging self-improvement rather than framing it as criticism. The conversation should be about strength, resilience, and personal growth - things that everyone can strive for regardless of their starting point. It’s not about shaming; it’s about showing people what they’re capable of when they push their limits.”

He added how public figures like him should handle topics around body image in a sensitive manner. Rathee elaborated, "I think it’s important to be clear in our messaging, especially as public figures. Conversations about health and fitness should focus on empowerment and self-discipline."

The social media fame concluded by saying, "Sensitivity doesn’t mean shying away from hard truths; it means framing them in a way that pushes people to be their best. We need to inspire people to take control of their health and feel confident in their ability to achieve their goals, rather than worrying too much about offending those who are on a different path."

Digvijay Singh Rathee was last seen in MTV Splitsvilla X5 where he formed a connection with Unnati Tomar.

