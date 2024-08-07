MTV Splitsvilla X5 Janta Jury: Siwet Tomar pushes Digvijay Rathee; Harsh Arora says 'Instagram ki audience pe...'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of violence

Considering the massive success of MTV Splitsvilla X5, the makers of the show planned a special episode with the most talked about contestants of the show among their fans.

The bonus episode is titled Janta Jury wherein the controversies of the contestants will be addressed. However, during the show, rivals from Roadies: Karm Ya Kand Siwet Tomar and Digvijay Rathee got into a massive fight in front of a LIVE audience.

Siwet Tomar and Digvijay Rathee's major fight in MTV Splitsvilla X5's special episode

The makers dropped the promo of the special episode wherein the Splitsvillans of the season locked horns as they addressed several controversies during and after the show. Kashish Kapoor and Akriti Negi were seen talking about statements that they passed against each other.

During a fiery exchange, Siwet Tomar came close to Digvijay Rathee's section and before anyone realized it, he pushed him. Other contestants and crew intervened to stop the fight.

Take a look at the promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5's Janta Jury episode here:

Harsh Arora's comment for Digvijay Rathee

During the shoot of MTV Splitsvilla X5's Janta Jury episode, Harsh Arora asked Digvijay Rathee to not get arrogant because of the social media fan-following. Arora said, "Instagram ki audience pe mat udd, kutte uchalte hai usspe. Samjh mey aaya na. (Don't get carried away with your fan following on Instagram, cowards do that)."

For the uninitiated, Digvijay Rathee has been the most followed contestant of MTV Splitsvilla X5. While other contestants are struggling at 600K followers, Digvijay Rathee is at a massive lead and enjoys more than 850K followers on social media.

Anicka Shyrin and Digvijay Rathee's argument

As per the promo, Digvijay Rathee and Ishita Rawat are seen at the center stage while Siwet Tomar's girlfriend Anicka Shyrin comes towards him and argues with him over his statement. The scene shifts to a heated exchange between Siwet and Digvijay, culminating in Tomar pushing Digvijay.

Kashish Kapoor's accusation against Akriti Negi

Kashish Kapoor and Akriti Negi have been exchanging jabs at each other since the show ended. Although they got along well during the show, their relationship soured afterward. Akriti was spotted making remarks about Kapoor changing various connections throughout the show. Kashish attempted to build connections with Ayushman Maggu, Yuvraj Bassi, and Adit Minocha.

Later, she formed a connection with Addy and played the game with him for a few weeks. However, later, she chose power and formed a new connection with Digvijay Rathee to become a power couple. Meanwhile, Akriti was stagnant with Jashwant Bopanna throughout the show.

Kashish Kapoor addressed Akriti Negi character assasinating her on social media and called her out for doing the same while the audiences cheered for Kapoor.

The upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5

The upcoming episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X5 will have the top 4 couples competing with each other to secure a place in the grand finale along with Akriti Negi and Jashwant Bopanna. In the upcoming episode, Harsh Arora-Rushali Yadav and Arbaz Patel-Nayera Ahuja will be seen locking horns against each other. Meanwhile, Siwet Tomar-Anicka Shyrin and Digvijay Rathee-Kashish Kapoor will be seen competing to secure a place in the finale.

Munawar Faruqui will come to bring an unimaginable twist in the upcoming episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5.

