Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui talks about Naezy's angry reaction to journalist and Sana Makbul; Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is gearing up for its finale. The show is slated to air the grand finale episode soon. In the meantime, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

During a candid chat with the paparazzi, he mentioned that he finds Naezy quite real. He also shared his opinions on Sana Makbul and Naezy's angry reaction to a journalist during the recent press conference in the house.

Munawar Faruqui defends Naezy getting furious at a journalist in Bigg Boss OTT 3

When asked about his favorite contestant from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Munawar mentioned that Naezy is quite real. He said, "Naezy bahot real lag raha hai. (Naezy is looking very real)."

When asked about Naezy losing his calm during the press conference in the house and blasting a journalist, Munawar said, "Aisa hai woh. Thoda hai woh, heated hai uska. Usko laga yeh kaise ladki ke saath naam waam jod rahe hai, thoda usne overreact kar diya, par theek hai, karta hu mai usse baat. (He is like that, he has a temper. He felt that he was linked with a girl and he overreacted a bit. But that's fine, I will talk to him)."

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's video here:

Munawar Faruqui also spoke about Sana Makbul and said that people find her fake but he knows her from outside and she is being herself in the show.

Why did Naezy get furious at a journalist?

In yesterday's episode, Naezy was asked about his romantic feelings for Sana Makbul and he lost his cool over the question and reacted angrily. He said, "Kuch bhi kya bol raha hai? Zyada free mat ho samjha. Tu kya bol raha hai meko? (Why are you talking crap? Don't get carried away. What are you even talking to me?)."

Later, Sana Makubul and Armaan Malik tried to tell Naezy that he could have reacted in a better way.

Coming back to Munawar Faruqui, he has been supporting Naezy since the beginning of the show and had revealed that he suggested the rapper take up the opportunity. Faruqui mentioned that a few days before entering the controversial house, Naezy visited him and asked him if he should accept Bigg Boss OTT 3's offer. Munawar mentioned he told him he should grab the offer as soon as possible.

Munawar Faruqui's advice to Naezy

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Naezy revealed that Faruqui advised him to make sure that he never disrespects the women in the house and he also suggested that he should enjoy the time in the show, play well and be real.

The top 7 of Bigg Boss OTT 3

After Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey's shocking evictions, the top 7 contestants who are set to race for the finale are Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy and Sana Makbul.

It is speculated that one contestant among the top 7 will face a mid-week eviction and will not be a finalist on the show. The six contestants will further lock their horns to claim the winner's trophy.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slated to stream on August 2, 2024.

