Munawar Faruqui shares CRYPTIC post after apologising to Konkanis with folded hands for his crass joke: ‘Jab apne hi log ladne aa jaye…’

Your words can have more impact than you can realize! Munawar Faruqui now knows it quite well. He recently had to face backlash after his comment on Konkani people backfired. The standup comedian issued a public apology and emphasized not having any intentions of hurting anyone. However, the entire incident saw him grabbing all the negative spotlight, and it caused the issue to snowball into a political matter. Now, the Bigg Boss 17 winner has posted a cryptic note on social media that didn't go unnoticed by his fans.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Munawar Faruqui shared an ambiguous note that read, "Jab apne hi log ladne aa jaye. Tab ladte nahi, chup rehte hain (When our own people come to fight. Then we do not fight, we remain silent)."

Take a look at his tweet here:

In the apology video, the Lock Upp winner had explained what he actually meant to convey. He asserted that his comments were part of 'crowd work' and a part of interaction with the live audience. The clip has him saying, "Hi friends, I wanted to get clear some things here. Some time ago, there was a show in which, not jokes rather it was crowd work and there was interaction with the audience."

"The people I made the joke about also enjoyed the show. There were people from all backgrounds at the show. I have noticed that some people are getting hurt by my remark, and as a comedian whose work is to make people laugh, I don't want to hurt anyone. When we see such things on the internet and we notice it, we understand the issue," added Faruqui.

Advertisement

Lastly, the standup comedian apologized and expressed regret for any offense caused. He captioned the apology video in Marathi, which, when translated, read, "Much love and my apologies to Konkanis."

For the unversed, in one of his recent stand-up comedy acts, Munawar Faruqui took a jibe at an individual who resided in Taloja. The Bigg Boss 17 fame joked about how Konkanis often mention Mumbai as their place of residence instead of Taloja. In the same conversation, he said, "Ye Konkani log ch***ya banate hain sabko (Konkanis fool others)."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Abhishek Kumar pens way too relatable message after watching Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary's Laila Majnu