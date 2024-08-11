MTV Splitsvilla X5: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui wants Digvijay Rathee to win show; names his favorite female contestant

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is an episode away from the grand finale. After the super exciting season, the viewers will finally get their winner. In the grand finale, makers roped in Munawar Faruqui to bring an interesting twist to the show. When Faruqui was interviewed after his stint on the show, he revealed that he was rooting for Digvijay Rathee to win the show and also named a female contestant with whom he would form a connection if he was a part of the show.

Munawar Faruqui predicts Digvijay Rathee as the winner of MTV Splitsvilla X5

In a conversation with Insiders Hamid and Aamir, Munawar Faruqui predicted Digvijay Rathee as the winner of the show. He was also asked a couple of love-related questions and he sportingly answered them. When asked his thoughts on his ex, Faruqui said, 'Difficult to move on.' When asked about his recent crush, he took Janhvi Kapoor's name.

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's video here:

Munawar Faruqui names his favorite female contestant on the show

When his co-contestant from his first reality show, Azma Fallah asked Faruqui about one female contestant with whom he would like to pair up with if he was a contestant on the show, he took Kashish Kapoor's name.

Azma also asked him about his love life and asked him about one thing that is most important for him in a relationship. He stated that respect is the most important thing in any relationship, especially a romantic relationship.

When asked about one quality that he would never want in his partner, Munawar Faruqui said, "Loud voice."

Take a look at the video here:

Munawar Faruqui's major twist in the semi-finals of MTV Splitsvilla X5

As the contestants reached the task location, they saw Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed instead of hosts Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Javed introduced Munawar Faruqui as her new and probably the last mischief of the season. Faruqui mentioned that he would decide which couple would compete with each other in the semi-final task.

He announced Harsh-Rushali against Arbaz-Nayera and Digvijay-Kashish against Siwet-Anicka. After their stellar performances, Harsh-Rushali and Digvijay-Kashish qualified for the grand finale.

Digvijay Rathee and Siwet Tomar locked horns yet again

As Digvijay Rathee defeated Siwet Tomar, he revealed that he was glad about the same as Siwet got him removed from Roadies: Karm Ya Kand, and this time, he wanted to do the same. The war of words between the ex-rivals Siwet and Digvijay intensified as Siwet refused to shake hands with Rathee.

Ex-Splitsvillans entered MTV Splitsvilla X5

As the contestants returned to the villa, they noticed ex-splitsvillans enter the villa. While a few were happy, others didn't like the surprise. Digvijay Rathee was happy to see his connection Unnati Tomar and his best friend Lakshay Gaur. Akriti Negi and Rushali Yadav weren't keen on seeing them.

Rushali met her BFF Shobhika and asked her to forget about what Harsh did. Harsh and Shobika hugged it out. Meanwhile, Akriti's ex Sachin asked her about her feelings for Jashwant and she mentioned liking him which left Jashwant angry.

In the upcoming episodes, the makers have planned one of the most exciting twists in the history of MTV Splitsvilla. Munawar Faruqui and Uorfi Javed will be seen giving an exciting and undeniable offer to the couples of the separately which can turn the course of the competition.

