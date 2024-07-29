Bigg Boss OTT 3: Munawar Faruqui asks Ranvir Shorey if he doesn't have work because of his attitude and nature

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show is inching towards finale and as the finale week begins, the makers planned an interesting task with Munawar Faruqui entering the show.

Faruqui entered the show and had heartfelt conversations with the contestants. In a chat with Ranvir Shorey, Munawar asked him if he feels he is not getting work offers because of his difficult attitude and nature.

Throughout Bigg Boss OTT 3, at a few junctures, Ranvir Shorey revealed not having work and doing the show for money. Munawar asked him if he felt people didn't wish to work with him because of his attitude.

Ranvir Shorey replied, "Jaha tak repeat kaam karne ka sawaal hai, maine bahot directors ke saath repeat kaam kiya hai. But industry mey misunderstanding bhi hoti hai. (As far as working repeatedly with the same people is concerned, I have done that with many Directors. But in the industry at times a lot of misunderstandings take place)."

Take a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Ranvir Shorey elaborated his point by saying, "Jaise mai ek example deta hu aap expect karte ho ke mai time pe aau, deliver karu, ussi tarah mai bhi expect karta hu ke aap mujhe time pe paise de. Ab hota kya hai ke kuch kuch logon ko yeh lagta hai ajeeb, ke tu toh time pee, magar paise late horahe hai toh usmey problem nahi hai."

(I will give you an example. Like I'm expected to report at the sets on time and deliver, I also expect to be paid on time. But what happens is, a few people find this weird. They expect me to be on time but they don't feel it is a problem if they don't release the payment on time.)

The Traffic Signal actor added, "Phir agar aap isske baare mey complain karo toh woh chaar logon se badhkhuyi karni shuru kar dege. So in industry as a larger group, misunderstanding aise phelti hai."

(If you complain about these things, they go around and speak ill about you and that's how misunderstanding gets spread in the industry).

Munawar Faruqui, "Aapko lagta hai ke yeh reason ho sakta hai.? Ranvir said, "I speculate that it can be one of the reasons."

When Munawar Faruqui asked him about his thoughts on not having work offers despite being such a talented actor, Ranvir Shorey said, "I think meri networking abilities achi nahi hai, mai 'fake it till you make it' nahi kar paya. Aur hamare business mey it makes a difference."

(I believe my networking abilities aren't good. I couldn't follow the 'fake it till you make it' mantra and in our business that is something that makes a difference).

Furthermore, Shorey added that he often tried to genuinely talk to people but things go beyond and after a point, it comes to a person's integrity.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slated to stream its grand finale on August 2, 2024. The contestants fighting for the winner's title are Sana Makbul, Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, and Kritika Malik.

