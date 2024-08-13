Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Abhishek Kumar pens way too relatable message after watching Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary's Laila Majnu

Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary starrer Laila Majnu have been receiving love once again as it was recently released in theatres. Known for creating magic on screen, Imtiaz Ali's this love story simply deserves to be watched on big screens. This is exactly what Abhishek Kumar did as he recently watched Laila Majnu on big screens and is in love with the film.

Applauding the heartbreaking story of Laila Majnu, Abhishek Kumar penned a one-liner relatable message after watching the film. He wrote, "Ye love stories mujhe nahi hi dekhni chahye #LailaMajnu (clapping hands emoticons)."

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's tweet here-

Speaking about Laila Majnu, the film was presented by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Sajid Ali. Starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, the movie did not receive much love back in 2018. Despite its heart-touching love story, the Ekta Kapoor produced, Laila Majnu, struggled at the box office.

However, the film was re-released in 2024 in theatres and has been receiving incredible love from the audience. Laila Majnu's re-release has done a huge business at the box office. The movie collected Rs 2.65 crore in just four days.

Talking about Abhishek Kumar, the actor has been in the news ever since he participated in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. His relationship with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya became the highlight of the season. The two were at loggerheads constantly and the addition of Isha's then-boyfriend Samarth Jurel, added fuel to the fire. Isha and Samarth's fights with Abhishek grabbed eyeballs.

On the work front, Abhishek Kumar rose to fame after playing a pivotal role in Udaariyaan. He became a household name after Bigg Boss Season 17. Currently, Abhishek is seen in Rohit Shetty-led show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

In the stunt-based reality show, Abhishek Kumar's fight with Asim Riaz became the talk of the town. The two got into a massive argument and after Asim's misbehaviour with Abhishek, the former was expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

