Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Pandey's BFF Bhavin Bhanushali approached for show; will it affect his game?

Over the last few days, the buzz around the wild card entry in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house has caused a storm on social media. A few names have appeared, who are speculated to be the potential wild card contestants of the ongoing season.

Well, Pinkvilla believes in delivering true facts, and as per our reliable sources, Vishal Pandey's BFF Bhavin Bhanushali has been approached to enter the show. Yes, you read that right!

Is Bhavin Bhanushali entering Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Our sources reported that Bhavin Bhanushali has been contacted for the Bigg Boss OTT 3. But, as of now, any response from the social media influencer has yet to show up. Therefore, it remains unconfirmed whether Bhavin will be seen as a wild card entrant on the Anil Kapoor-hosted controversial reality show.

Have a look at a post of Bhavin Bhanushali here:

Coming to Vishal Pandey's game, if Bhavin enters the show, the former will definitely receive emotional support on the show. Since they are BFFs, fans will look forward to their equation on the reality show and expect them to emerge stronger. Undeniably, it will be a treat for their admirers!

As of now, Pandey and Kataria share a close, friendly bond. When the latter was exposed as the 'Baharwala,' the former was one of the contestants who wanted to save him from getting evicted!

Advertisement

Bhavin Bhanushali reacts to Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik's slap gate controversy

In an interaction with Telly Chakkar, Bhavin said that he knows Vishal Pandey the best and mentioned the amount of respect he holds for women in his heart. Talking about Vishal's statement on Kritika Malik, Bhavin explained that saying beautiful to someone is not wrong and revealed that he himself called several girls to know their opinion if the remark sounded disgusting to them.

In the same conversation, he called Armaan 'criminal,' and remarked, "What are we glorifying on national television? A man without a divorce has married someone else, and two or three people are living together. Isn't it a crime? Getting married again without a divorce."

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya's fun banter on sets of Zor Ki Barsaat will leave you ROFL