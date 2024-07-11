Bigg Boss OTT 3: Mannara Chopra shares opinion on Armaan Malik- Vishal Pandey controversy; 'Woh ek platform hai jo...'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has garnered immense attention with the recent controversy between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey. Many celebrities shared their opinions on the matter and supported either Armaan or Vishal amidst the controversy. Recently, when Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra was spotted by the paparazzi, she was asked about the controversy and the Zid actress shared her unfiltered opinion on the same.

Mannara Chopra's advice to Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants

Mannara Chopra was out of town for a music video shoot and when the shutterbugs finally spotted her last night, they asked her about the infamous controversy between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey. Chopra shared her opinion on the same and also advised Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants.

Mannara said, "I don't know much about Bigg Boss because mai out of country thi (I was out of the country). I think woh ek platform hai jo aapko bana sakta hai ya bahot gira sakta hai, so just play in a dignified manner and just have the best of the time, just enjoy karo, mai contestants ko yehi kehna chahugi."

Take a look at Mannara Chopra's video talking about Bigg Boss OTT 3:

(I was out of the country and I think that is one platform that can make or break you, so just play in a dignified manner and have the best of the time, just enjoy, this is all I want to say to the contestants.)

Advertisement

When asked about her favorite Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant, Mannara mentioned that she likes someone who's not visible in the show and that is, Bigg Boss himself.

More about Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey's slapgate controversy

Armaan Malik's first wife and evicted contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Payal Malik appeared on Weekend Ka Vaar and exposed Vishal Pandey's lewd comment on Malik's wife Kritika. This left Armaan and Kritika disappointed.

When Armaan confronted Vishal over his statement, the conversation took an ugly turn when the former slapped Vishal, leaving everyone shocked. Right after the incident Pandey and Malik indulged in a verbal spat and hurled abuses at each other.

Armaan Malik's slap to Vishal Pandey treated as a special case in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Armaan Malik's slap had several reactions, however, both the male and female contestants on the show supported Armaan's stance and stated that a lewd comment on somebody's wife might evoke such a reaction. Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, and Ranvir Shorey were called into the confession room to discuss the matter.

Advertisement

After Lovekesh mentioned that the statement was passed distastefully by Pandey, Deepak, and Ranvir concluded that the incident should be treated as a special case and Malik should be exempted from the eviction punishment.

However, discouraging Malik's action, Bigg Boss nominated him for the entire season.

Vishal Pandey's comment on Kritika Malik

In the recent episodes, Vishal Pandey told Lovekesh Kataria that she finds Kritika Bhabhi (Kritika Malik) beautiful, in a good way. Later the next day, while Kritika Malik and Armaan Malik were working out, Vishal Pandey told Lovekesh Kataria that his brother was lucky. He said, "Bhagyashali Bhaiyya."

While Kushal Tandon, Anjali Arora, Baseer Ali, and Aashika Bhatia among others supported Vishal and condemned Malik being retained in the show. Kishwer Merchant and Uorfi Javed sided with Armaan Malik in the controversy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul talks about BFF Rajiv Adatia in show; latter REACTS