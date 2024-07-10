Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik refrains from wearing deep neck top after Vishal Pandey's comment

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gained momentum and is being talked about quite a lot. The recent controversy between Vishal Pandey-Kritika Malik and Armaan Malik has had the viewers split into two sections; one who supports Pandey and the other who thinks what Armaan did was right.

For the ones who came in late, Vishal passed a sly comment on Kritika Malik and told his friend Lovekesh that he liked her. When Armaan learned about the same, he slapped Vishal.

In the previous episode, Kritika Malik was seen discussing the matter with Chandrika Dixit and mentioned that she wasn't comfortable wearing trendy clothes in the house after the incident.

Kritika Malik's confession to Chandrika Dixit in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Kritika Malik was seen discussing the matter with Chandrika Dixit as she said, "Tu ek bhai-behan, ek dost ke rishte ko kharab kar raha hai. (He was spoiling a pure bond of brother-sister or a friend)."

Malik further added that she had selected another outfit to wear for the day, however, the outfit had a low neck and thus she avoided wearing it. She said, "Maine jhoot bola ke mujhe loose hai. Mujhe lose nahi tha, mujhe fit tha. Uska gala thoda yaha tak tha, toh mera mann hi nahi hua. Is ghar mein nahi pehan na hai woh kapde. (I lied to her that it was loose for me, but it wasn't. When I tried on the dress, the neck was deep and thus I avoided wearing it. I don't want to wear such clothes in the house)."

Advertisement

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

Vishal Pandey's comment on Kritika Malik

In one of the previous episodes, Vishal Pandey told Lovekesh Kataria that he feels guilty but he can't reveal the reason behind it out loud. Kataria persuaded him to tell him the reason. Vishal whispered into Kataria's ears saying that he finds Kritika Bhabhi beautiful.

Later, Vishal and Kataria were sitting in the garden area where Kritika and Armaan were working out. Vishal saw Kritika and told Kataria, "Bhagyashali Bhaiya (Brother is lucky)."

Payal Malik exposed Vishal Pandey in Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar

Armaan Malik's first wife and evicted contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and exposed Vishal's comments on Kritika Malik. She mentioned how the usage of the word 'guilty' and the gesture of saying something in Kataria's ears prove that Pandey's intention towards Kritika was wrong.

Advertisement

Vishal tried to justify himself but in vain. When Lovekesh was asked about Vishal's comment, he added that the comment was not in good taste.

Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house

Armaan Malik confronted Vishal Pandey over his statement about his wife Kritika. Vishal stated that he didn't mean anything in a derogatory way and that he respects Kritika a lot. However, the confrontation took a fiery turn when Armaan slapped Vishal, leaving him and the entire housemates shocked.

Lovekesh held Armaan while Sai Ketan Rao stopped Vishal Pandey from getting into another brawl.

Armaan Malik's punishment for slapping Vishal Pandey

Vishal Pandey wanted Malik out of the house for slapping him and breaking the most important rule of the show. After the incident, Bigg Boss called Deepak Chaurasia, Lovekesh Kataria, and Ranvir Shorey into the confession room and discussed the matter with them.

The trio believed that Armaan's action was justified as no husband would be able to hear such statements about his wife. The female contestants of the show also believed that Armaan was right and thus the incident was given the stature of a special case and Armaan got retained in the house.

Advertisement

However, he has been nominated for the entire season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 9: Why was Lovekesh Kataria punished by the show? Here's everything you need to know