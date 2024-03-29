Rachna Mistry is currently ruling the hearts of the audiences in the Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. Mistry plays the character of grown-up Aarya in the show which was earlier played by child artist Maahi Bhadra. Mistry is known for her performances in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Rachna reflected on her thoughts about taking up the show, the most Dabangii moment of her life, things she could relate to Aarya, and more. Read the interview below.

Rachna Mistry on most Dabangii moment of her life

As Mistry's show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi is all about a courageous girl who fights all odds to get justice, we asked Rachna about the most dabangii moment from her real life. The actress shared, "I think, taking up Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi is the most courageous decision of my life. I mean, stepping into a character that's loved by so many people and is performed by a brilliant child actress, took a lot of courage and daring. It is one of the most recent dabangii decisions that I've taken which I'll always remember."

Take a look at Rachna Mistry's fun reel from the sets of Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi:

Rachna Mistry reveals feeling pressure and challenge of replacing Maahi Bhadra in Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi

She said, "I definitely felt the pressure of stepping into a character that's already established over the period. Maahi, the young Aarya has done such a wonderful job. More than pressure, I feel a sense of responsibility, in a good way. It is a positive pressure and a positive sense of responsibility to do justice to the show and live up to the expectations of the audience. It's all in a positive way that I feel I have to do justice to the work that Maahi has done; more than I have to, I want to take the legacy forward."

Rachna Mistry on feeling a connection with Aarya

"I think, I can relate to the fact that Aarya belongs to a Maharashtrian background. I was born and brought up in Mumbai's Lal Baug and had a close connection with Maharashtrians all my life. I can speak Marathi as fluently as I can speak my mother tongue Gujrati. I love the Maharashtrian community and I love the fact that they are so much intact to their traditions and culture. I can connect to the Marathi Mulgi side of the character the most."

She added, "Also, as I said, I was born and brought up in Lal Baug, I have seen many Dabangii people around me. Somewhere down the line, I have always felt like that girl who's courageous and brave. While I am not completely like Aarya who's not afraid of anything, but yes, my parents have raised me in such a way that I was always encouraged to stand up for myself and be independent. Hence, I can also relate to the Dabangiipan of the character.

Rachna Mistry on shooting experience with Rrahul Sudhir

"My first interaction with Rrahul Sudhir was on the mock shoot. It was fun, I took him to be an intense guy but he turned out to be quite a nice, funny, friendly, and fun-loving guy. We're always having fun on the sets. There are giggles and laughter whenever we shoot. He is very intelligent, at least that's what he makes me believe (laughs). He is very easygoing, supportive, and a nice actor to work with."

Rachna Mistry talks about feedback for Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi so far

"The feedback has been nice. God has been very kind. I was extremely nervous when the first episode came out because I didn't know how the audience would react because Maahi has left such a great impression and I was nervous, and thought if I'd be able to present the Aarya that the viewers have loved so far. I had many questions like will they accept me; will they not, what will be their feedback, will I be able to connect to them, will I be able to give them the jhalak of Aarya in me? And I was glad that they could see a reflection of Aarya in me."

Apart from Rachna Mistry, Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi also has actors like Aamir Dalvi, Anjum Fakih, Palak Purswani, Rrahul Sudhir and Yashashri Masurkar as a part of the show. Manav Gohil and Sai Deodhar played pivotal roles in the show in the initial phase.

