New parents Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka REVEAL name of their baby girl with cute post; find out meaning of it

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka have finally revealed the name of their little baby girl. The celeb couple embraced parenthood for the first time on October 22, 2024. Drashti and Neeraj shared this special news with their fans on social media by sharing a post. Now the duo has revealed the name of their daughter, and they have lovingly named her Leela.

Taking to their social media handle, Drashti Dhami shared a post where her hand is seen holding her baby's tiny feet and Neeraj's hand is seen holding their feet. In the caption of this picture, Drashti wrote, "Say hello to Leela | लीला | لیلا." The name - Leela - has several meanings, such as divine play, creation of God, joy, comfort, beauty, and grace.

Take a look at Drashti Dhami's post here-

After Drashti made this special announcement, fans, friends, and followers showered their immense love on Leela. Jankee Parekh Mehta commented, "Hello baby doll," Mouni Roy wrote, "Beautiful," Sanaya Irani commented, "Hello googy," and so on the comments continued. Sumona Chakravarti, Arjit Taneja, Sunayana Fozdar, Anusha Dandekar, Sehban Azim, and many others poured their love on the little one.

Ever since Drashti and Neeraj Khemka embraced parenthood, the couple shared only a few glimpses of their daughter and haven't revealed her face yet.

For the unaware, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka tied the wedding knot in 2015. The couple announced their pregnancy on June 21, 2024. It was October 22, 2024, when Neeraj and Drashti welcomed their daughter.

Workwise, Drashti Dhami played the lead role in several shows like Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and more. She has a massive fan following who never fail to shower love on the actress' acting mettle. Drashti has often proved to be a versatile actress in the television industry. She has also been a part of non-fictional shows like Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and others.

