Nia Sharma on not participating in Bigg Boss 18, Elvish Yadav joins MTV Roadies XX as gang leader and more; top TV news of the week

This week (October 6 - October 12) brought several exciting updates in the television industry. With the launch of Bigg Boss 18, there have been plenty of moments to captivate viewers. Additionally, the departure of some actors from Anupamaa and the arrival of Elvish Yadav as a new gang leader in MTV Roadies XX are among the standout stories of the week. Let's dive into the most significant TV news from this week.

1. Nia Sharma on not participating in Bigg Boss 18

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nia Sharma said, "It was Colors. I was told at the very last minute. I was supposed to go for Laughter Chefs integration, but a few days after the announcement, Laughter Chefs got canceled. So eventually, when I was supposed to go, and I wasn't supposed to go, the whole thing was to create a buzz, and I think they succeeded very well."

She mentioned being overwhelmed by the kind of hype she saw after her name was announced for Bigg Boss 18.

2. Nidhi Shah and Aurra Bhatnagar exit Anupamaa

Taking to their respective social media handles, Nidhi Shah and Aurra Bhatnagar announced their departure from the Rupali Ganguly-led show. The former, who played Kinjal, shared a heartfelt video compiling some of her scenes from Anupamaa. In the caption, Nidhi wrote, "With a Heavy Heart, I Say Goodbye to Kinju baby aka Kinjal. After four and a half unforgettable years, it’s time for me to bid farewell to my beloved character, Kinjal, and the phenomenal show, Anupamaa."

On the other hand, Aurra also shared an emotional post bidding adieu to the show and her role as Aadhya. The young actress expressed, "They say goodbyes are very hard and I experienced it first hand on the 9th of October. Fact that It was my last day, a night shoot and I happen to be the only artist shooting made it more difficult."

3. Sana Sayyad and her husband welcome baby girl

Known for her stint in Kundali Bhagya, Sana Sayyad announced the arrival of a baby girl with a cute post on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, Sana wrote, "Welcome baby girl. 9.10.2024 SANA & IMAAD." The couple is overjoyed and filled with happiness to welcome their little miracle. For the unversed, there were reports suggesting pregnancy was the reason Sana quit Kundali Bhagya.

4. Gunratna Sadavarte threatens to go on hunger strike

In one of the episodes, when Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, and Avinash Mishra decided Gunratna Sadavarte would be accompanying Chaahat Pandey inside the jail, the lawyer denied. He refused to do so and lost his cool. Eventually, Gunratna mentioned that he was ready to nominate himself and walk out of the house.

Despite the housemates' constant efforts to convince him, the renowned advocate was not ready to go inside the jail. He also threatened to go on a hunger strike and asked Eisha whether she would take responsibility if something unfortunate happened to him in jail.

5. Vahbiz Dorabjee clears the air on her Bigg Boss 18 participation

Lately, there have been reports regarding Vivian Dsena's ex-wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee, entering Bigg Boss 18 as one of the wild card contestants. Addressing such speculations, the actress posted a note confirming not participating in the current season.

She wrote, " I am not entering the show neither I intend to enter it this year at all. I am very happy and content with what I have in my life and prefer not to disturb my peace. I would definitely consider the show in future but not this year for sure."

6. Elvish Yadav joins MTV Roadies XX as new gang leader

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Elvish Yadav is all set to make his debut as Gang Leader on MTV Roadies Double Cross. Rannvijay Singha, who has been associated with the show for more than 15 years, shared a few unseen pictures with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner.

Welcoming him to Roadies XX, the Mismatched actor stated, "You might be new to #roadies but challenges toh tum roz paar karte ho! With you in the mix everything can be unexpected and nothing can be predicted. Best of luck for this new journey!"

7. Kunal Bahl joins Shark Tank India 4

Co-founder of Snapdeal, Titan Capital, and the Promoter of Unicommerce, Kunal Bahl, has joined Shark Tank India 4 as one of the Sharks. He is a renowned entrepreneur and investor and is credited with having scaled various technology businesses.

So far, Bahl has also invested in more than 250 start-ups. Well, Anupam Mittal (Founder & CEO, People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder & CEO, Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & Group CEO, OYO) are back as Sharks.

8. PETA writes to Salman Khan urging him to remove donkey from Bigg Boss 18

According to media reports, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has requested host Salman Khan and the makers to avoid using animals as props for entertainment on the show. Shaurya Agrawal, an advocacy associate with PETA, has even issued a letter and strongly pleaded for Salman Khan to utilize his influence as the show's host to hand over the donkey to PETA India. It read, "Society has evolved, and the caring public finds the use of animals on shows sad, not funny."