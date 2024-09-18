Kundali Bhagya's Sana Sayyad FINALLY makes pregnancy announcement official; see PICS

Finally we have the good news!

While the tinsel town has been buzzing with pregnancy announcements from actresses like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Shraddha Arya, a new name has joined the list. It's none other than Kundali Bhagya's Sana Sayyad, known for her role as Palki in the show. The news of Sayyad's pregnancy, which had been a subject of speculation for a while, has finally been confirmed by the actress herself, adding a unique twist to the trend.

Flaunting her heavy baby bump, Sana Sayyad shared a series of her pictures with her husband Imaad Shamsi. In the pictures, the couple is seen wearing white-colored winter wear as they're set to welcome their bundle of joy this winter. Sana captioned the beautiful pictures as "There’s nothing like a brand new pair of GENES !!! our little miracle is on the way."

Take a look at Sana Sayyad's maternity shoot here:

In the following post, Sana Sayyad shared a fresh concept and themed maternity pictures with her husband. The duo's choice of black outfits exuded elegance, with Sayyad's high-slit bodycon dress perfectly accentuating her baby bump as she flaunted her stunning smile.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Sana Sayyad here:

According to media reports, Sana Sayyad left Kundali Bhagya due to her pregnancy. While she tried to keep the news under wraps, it leaked and spread like wildfire. Sana kept mum on the pregnancy rumors and was relatively inactive on social media as well while her fans waited patiently for her official pregnancy announcement.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla broke the news about Adrija Roy replacing Sana Sayyad as Palki in Kundali Bhagya.

Interestingly, only a couple of days ago, another actress from Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya, announced her pregnancy.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Imlie's Adrija Roy on replacing Sana Sayyad as Palki; 'It will be challenging'