Nia Sharma reacts to being first CONFIRMED contestant of Bigg Boss 18; 'Mujhe Maaf Kardo...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's grand finale was a rocking affair. While Karan Veer Mehra lifted the winner's trophy, yet another announcement from the episode left the fans ecstatic. Rohit Shetty announced Nia Sharma as one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18. Now, Nia Sharma has taken to social media and has reacted to the same followed by being bombarded with messages and calls.

Seems like Nia Sharma received a lot of calls and messages from people asking about her participation in Bigg Boss 18. Sharma took to social media and addressed the news of her participation in the controversial reality show. She wrote, "Hi there! Please don't call or text me to ask anything about the Bigg Boss thing. Mujhe maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karugi. (Please forgive me. I won't reply) Not up for giving quotes or any interviews. Have an awesome day."

Take a look at Nis Sharma's Instagram story here:

In the Grand Finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment stars Bharti Singh, Kashmeera Shah, and Nia Sharma appeared on the show to interact with the contestants of the stunt-based reality show. As they entertained the viewers, Rohit Shetty announced that Nia Sharma is going to participate in Bigg Boss 18. While Sharma looked nervous, she received good wishes from her friends. Bharti added that she'd miss Nia.

Nia Sharma was a part of Bigg Boss OTT as a guest. She entered the house with a bang and while contestants believed that she was a competitor, it was soon revealed that she just appeared on the show as a guest. But looks like Nia Sharma is now completely prepared to take over the challenge of being locked inside the Bigg Boss house for months.

