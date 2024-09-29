Bigg Boss 18 CONFIRMED: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 host Rohit Shetty announces Nia Sharma's participation

Khatron ke Khiladi 14's grand finale has been a rocking affair so far!

Apart from daredevil stunts and fun with guests, the show also revealed a major detail from Bigg Boss 18. The Khatron ke Khiladi 14's grand finale episode had a collaboration segment with Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment stars, and Bharti Singh, Nia Sharma, and Kashmeera Shah graced the show and interacted with the contestants. Amidst the same, Rohit Shetty revealed that Nia Sharma will be seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 18.

In the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale, Rohit Shetty announced that someone present on the set would be participating in Bigg Boss 18. Later, Shetty announced that Nia Sharma is the one who will be a part of BB 18. Bharti Singh, Shalin Bhanot, and others wished Nia good luck on her journey to the show, but Nia seemed a little nervous about the same.

Nia Sharma previously appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and turned heads. While people thought she was a participant, she turned out to be a guest on the show and was part of the season for a short period.

Nia has also been a participant in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Jhalak Dikhhlaja 9, and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

