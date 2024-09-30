Tracing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra's journey in the industry: From cameo in Remix to romancing Sunny Leone in Ragini MMS

Karan Veer Mehra claimed the winner's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 trophy last night, leaving fans and well-wishers thrilled. Before bagging the stunt-based reality show, the talented actor had been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade and was part of TV, web, and films. Let's take a look at Karan Veer Mehra's journey in the entertainment industry.

Karan Veer Mehra started his career with Star One's popular show Remix in 2005. He played the character of Karan in the show. While the character was a cameo, he got recognized by many and his journey in the industry took over. After Remix, he was a part of TV shows like Pavitra Rishta, Hum Ladkiya, Behnein, Virrudh, and Amrit Manthan among others. He also starred in Sunny Leone's Ragini MMS wherein his steamy scene with Leone raised many eyebrows.

Take a look at Karan Veer Mehra's glimpse from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

While Karan Veer Mehra has been a part of the industry since a long time, he did not get his due credit until recently. A few years ago, Mehra experimented with the choice of work and did a few projects like Ziddi Dil... Maane Na and Woh Toh Hai Albela wherein he played negative roles and send chills down the spine of the viewers. He got appreciated for his stints in these shows. Recently, he was seen in popular TV shows like Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak wherein he entertained the viewers with his impeccable acting skills.

Advertisement

Along with acting, Karan is also a decent dancer. After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, audiences would love to see Mehra entering other reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Bigg Boss among others.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karanveer Mehra says 'nothing has changed' after winning Rohit Shetty's show; 'I was mad, I'm still mad'