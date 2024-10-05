Bigg Boss Marathi 5 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's DRAMATIC REUNION; latter makes heroic entry

Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is all set to conclude. Soon, the grand finale episode of the show will hit the TV screens and viewers would finally get to see the winner of the season. Ahead of the grand finale episode, the makers of the show introduced an exciting twist that enabled the evicted contestants of the season to re-enter the show and enjoy a blissful reunion. The viewers will be able to see Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's dramatic reunion.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 5, the contestants were shocked to hear the new twist of the show which paved the way for evicted contestants of this season to re-enter the show. The most awaited moment was Arbaz Patel's entry into the house. Patel came running inside the house and heroically embraced Nikki Tamboli. The duo further spoke about the issues between them wherein Arbaz made Nikki explain his side of the story while Tamboli revealed that she felt he had a connection outside the show.

Take a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss 18 here:

For the uninitiated, Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel clicked from day 1 of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 and gradually, people noticed their friendship transforming into being each other's special people. Arbaz grew possessive about Tamboli and often shared his opinion about not liking Tamboli's friendship with Abhijeet Sawant.

When Arbaz Patel got evicted from the show, Nikki was distraught and was crying inconsolably. She also didn't change the bedsheet of Arbaz's bed as she felt closer to him in his absence in the show. However, in the family week, Nikki's mother entered the show and revealed that people didn't like her bond with Patel as he was engaged with another girl.

This left Tamboli fuming in rage and she declared that she wouldn't remain friends with Patel. She also discarded Arbaz's belongings that she kept as souvenirs. With Patel re-entering the show, we hope the misunderstanding between the duo will be resolved.

