Pakistani actress Saman Ansari REVEALS why her 16-year marriage ended in divorce: 'Khatam hoh…’

Pakistani actress Saman Ansari has made an impact with her diverse roles in various dramas. However, did you know that the actress is divorced? She discussed in depth about her divorce in Ahmad Ali Butt's podcast and revealed that she was married for 16 years before deciding to separate.

In a recent podcast with Ahmad Ali Butt, Saman Ansari got candid about how her marriage lasted for 16 years. "It lasted for 16 years lekin kuch missing tha usme. Unko shyad kisi aur cheez ki zarorat thi apne life mei. Phir woh, mera beta 6 saal ka tha, khatam hoh gayi. (Something was missing in the marriage. He maybe needed something else in his life. Everything ended when my son was hardly 6-years-old.)

While recalling her past, the Jugnoo actress also mentioned that she did not want to disrupt her son's life. She also emphasized that divorce has never been accepted in Pakistani culture and expressed hesitation in going back to her parents, fearing it may bring shame to them if she visited.

Speaking further on her first divorce, the Preet Na Kariyo Koi Pakistani star then said, "Mei padhi Canada mei. I moved to the US. Waha rahi, phir beech mei 2 saal I was in Canada again. Unko job waha mili thi, beta waha paida hua tha and we moved back to the US. Lekin it wasn't working out and khatam hoh gayi 16 saal ke baad. I moved to Dubai."

(I completed studies in Canada and then shifted my base to the US. I stayed there and again stayed in Canada for 2 years. My husband had a job there, and that is where my son was born. We then moved to the USA.)

Saman did attempt to rekindle her marriage but it did not pan out. Despite putting in her best efforts, when it did not work out, she decided to shift to Dubai.

Now living in Dubai, Saman Ansari continues to fulfill her professional commitments and face the challenges of life with a lot of positivity. Her notable works in the Pakistani industry include Sammi and Lagaoo, to name a few which were drama serials.

