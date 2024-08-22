THROWBACK: When Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir revealed whether he would star in Hum Tum season 2

Hum Tum is among the popular Pakistani dramas featuring Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan. The popularity was so great that time and again, viewers demanded another season. So, let us walk down memory lane and revisit the instance when Ahad opened up about his thoughts on Hum Tum 2. He also revealed whether the audience should expect him in the next season if the drama gets a green light for renewal.

In an interaction with Mashion, Ahad Raza Mir reacted to a few assumptions about him and addressed fans' speculations of him being in Hum Tum 2. He said, "No. I won't to be doing a season 2. I think ki Hum Tum S2 hona chahiye lekin usme ek different kahani ho (I think there should be a Hum Tum 2 but with a different story). Maybe it is two new characters, and you focus on them instead of going back to what we have seen."

The story of Hum Tum revolves around two neighboring households. The first house has intelligent girls who lag in taking responsibility for household duties, while the other house possesses good-mannered boys. Hum Tum explores two main couples along with a friend group who have been both childhood buddies and rivals.

This Pakistani drama was released during Ramadan and offered an ample dose of entertainment, humor, and laughter. Besides Ahad Raza Mir in the lead role, it stars Ramsha Khan, Junaid Khan, and Sarah Khan in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Coming to Ahad Raza Mir, he is one of the most renowned actors in the Pakistani drama industry. Although he has proven his acting prowess in numerous shows, He rose to prominence with the romantic drama Yaqeen Ka Safar. It not only proved to be a breakthrough for him but also earned him critical acclaim. Further, people admire his performance in Ehd-e-Wafa.

Later on, the actor signed the dotted lines for the suspense thriller Yeh Dil Mera opposite Sajal Aly. Some of his other popular dramas are Aangan and Sammi. Ahad made his web debut in Dhoop Ki Deewar alongside Sajal.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Suno Chanda actress Nadia Afgan opened up about her husband who is 12 years younger than her