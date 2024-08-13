THROWBACK: When Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane revealed Atif Aslam left her starstruck at a concert when she was 13

Mawra Hocane is among the most talented actresses in the Pakistani drama industry. She has proved her acting prowess in movies and made her Bollywood debut opposite Harshvardhan Rane in Sanam Teri Kasam. While many express admiration for her, she once revealed that Atif Aslam left her starstruck. Interesting, right? Let's dive into the full story.

During a candid interaction with Mashion, Mawra Hocane opened up about her guilty pleasure, the actor with whom she desires to work, and much more. In the same session, the Jafaa actress shared that she was starstruck by Atif Aslam. The 31-year-old stated, “I hosted Atif’s concert when I was 13, and I was really starstruck.”

Further, when asked about which celebrity she would like to date, Hocane mentioned Ranbir Kapoor. Not only this but the actress expressed her desire to work with Fawad Khan.

Take a look at one of her posts:

Mawra landed her acting debut in 2011 with Khichari Salsa and since then, she has been unstoppable. Her performance in dramas like Aahista Aahista, Ik Tamanna Lahasil Si, and Nikhar Gaye Gulab Sare earned her significant recognition in the industry. However, her debut in Bollywood with Sanam Teri Kasam led her to garner mainstream recognition.

Further, she went on to make her Pakistani film debut with the romantic comedy Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 opposite Fahad Mustafa. Besides this, Mawra proved herself as a versatile actress owing to her stint on Sabaat, Aangan, Sammi, and Neem.

Advertisement

As of now, the Pakistani actress is playing the role of a gynaecologist, Dr. Zara, in Jafaa. Directed by Danish Nawaz, the serial features her opposite Mohib Mirza, and she is seen coping with her troubled marriage. The show also stars Sehar Khan, Usman Mukhtar, Nadia Afgan, Farah Sadia, and others in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, Mawra Hocane has also worked in telefilms. Hence, it would not be wrong to say that the actress has ventured into various fields, leaving fans impressed with her talent.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Salman Khan asked Sridevi about ‘good news’ and Boney Kapoor’s reply left her blushing