Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia and Divya Punetha announce separation after three years of marriage: 'Please remember us not for...'

Akshay Kharodia, best known for his role in the popular TV show Pandya Store, has announced his separation from his wife, Divya Punetha. The actor took to social media just an hour ago to share the emotional news with his fans and followers. They have decided to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Ruhi.

In a heartfelt post accompanied by a series of pictures from their wedding and moments with their daughter, Ruhi, Akshay Kharodia revealed that the decision to part ways was made after much thought and emotional conversations. The couple, who got married in 2021, welcomed their daughter in April 2022.

Akshay's post reads, "With a heavy heart, I want to share a deeply personal update. After much thought and countless emotional conversations, Divya and I have decided to part ways."

He added that this has been an incredibly difficult decision for both of them, but mentioned that Divya has been an irreplaceable part of his life. So, the memories they shared will always be precious to him.

Talking about their decision to co-parent their daughter, he wrote, "Together, we were blessed with the greatest gift—our daughter, Ruhi—who will always be the center of our world. As we take this step, our commitment to Ruhi remains unwavering. She will always have the love, care, and support of both her parents, and we will continue to co-parent with love and respect for her well-being."

Further, requesting privacy in this challenging time, he mentioned that this is not an easy moment for their family. He concluded by writing, "Please remember us not for this moment of separation, but for the love and joy we once shared."

The sudden announcement from the Pandya Store actor shocked fans, as they thought everything was well in their marital paradise. One user wrote, "But why? So sad to hear." Others showed support by writing, "Be strong, you two."

