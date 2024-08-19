Papa Duties: Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla enjoys outdoor vacation with twins; shares holiday pic

It looks like Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla has kept his work commitments aside on a Monday. The actor posted a candid snap of his twin daughters on his Instagram handle which is too cute to miss, check it out.

Abhinav Shukla posted a cute candid picture of his twin babies with Jeeva and Edhaa and captioned it as, "Outdoor babies." The snap would make you crave a vacation, as the little munchkins were seen sitting in the backseat of the car. They had a fun time as one of them was seen crawling, while the other was resting her head. The car was parked amid the lap of nature and would surely make anyone wanderlust.

Fans could not stop commenting on the cuteness of Jeeva and Edhaa. One user wrote, "Adventure with papa .... Having all time fun god bless you n ur family." Another one wrote, "Cute babies." For the uninitiated Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were blessed with twins on November 27.

It was in December when the power couple revealed the names of their daughters and shared a set of cute pictures with their little babies. In the caption, the couple had written, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab ! Send in your wishes For our angels (baby face emoticons)."

Rubina and Abhinav were seen standing near the balcony of their home. They held their babies in their arms and smiled sweetly for the camera. The Bigg Boss 14 star wore a white kurta while the actress wore a pretty blue salwar. Jeeva and Edhaa were wrapped in a white cloth and their heads were visible in the frame.

Advertisement

There was another snap where the tiny fingers were holding a flower closely. A third picture showed the Chotti Bahu star doing a puja ceremony on the occasion of her daughters' turning a month old. Whenever Abhinav or Rubina posts a picture of their little sweethearts, fans cannot keep calm and always showcase a lot of love and shower them with blessings.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik embraces summer style in a breezy kurta set; can you guess its price?