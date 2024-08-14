From sleepless nights to joyful mornings, Abhinav Shukla gives fans a glimpse into his fatherhood journey with twins Jeeva and Edhaa

Abhinav Shukla is a proud father to twin daughters - Edhaa and Jeeva. The Bigg Boss 14 fame recently gave fans a sneak peek into his life as a father with an emotional video shared on Instagram. It’s evident from the video that despite the struggles, the new father is enjoying every bit of the journey.

Abhinav Shukla’s video captures his journey with his twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The clip opens with the caption ‘Journey So Far,’ followed by a heartfelt montage of moments. One of the first scenes shows one of his daughters lying peacefully on him, accompanied by the caption 'Sleepless Nights,' illustrating the challenging yet cherished moments of fatherhood.

As the video progresses, other captions such as 'Sleep-deprived days,' 'Joyful mornings,' and 'Long Walks' pop up, each paired with a precious moment between Abhinav and his daughters. These glimpses beautifully capture the rollercoaster of emotions that come with being a parent —moments of exhaustion balanced with overwhelming joy.

Watch Abhinav Shukla’s video here:

The video concludes with the caption, "Realising these are the best days, E & J," followed by a promise to continue sharing more of these special moments for his fans, as Abhinav signs off with "To be continued."

Advertisement

In addition to the video, Abhinav posted a heartfelt caption where he reflected on the profound impact his little ones have on his life. It reads, "E & J have not just instilled discipline & responsibility but loads of positivity in my life."

The video has quickly garnered love and admiration from fans and followers. One user wrote, “The father and daughter bond is the cutest thing ever!” Another wrote, “They are Growing So Fast, wish we could see them growing!”

Mommy Rubina Dilaik dropped a teary eyes emoji in the comments. The couple’s friends and family also showered love.

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin child, daughters Edhaa and Jeeva on November 27. The couple announced the news on social media after a month.

ALSO READ: Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam celebrate fresh beginnings as they move into new house; ‘Our dreams have finally come true’