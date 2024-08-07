Parth Samthaan’s diet: From protein-rich breakfast to favorite cheat meal; Here’s everything you need to know

Parth Samthaan has captivated millions of hearts with his fine acting skills and charming personality. With a cult show like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan to his credit, the actor enjoys a huge fan base.

While the admirers can never stop drooling over his chiseled physique and dashing looks, Parth recently opened up on what goes behind maintaining such a perfectly-shaped body. During the What I Eat In A Day segment of Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan talked about his morning drink, protein-accumulated meals, and cheat food.

The 33-year-old actor began by divulging details of his first meal of the day, which consists of a good amount of carbs in the form of oats and 6 eggs omelet to fulfill his protein requirement. He pumps up his energy levels before beginning his physical training with a cup of pre-workout drink.

Besides an intense gym routine, Parth makes sure to indulge himself in another physical activity that is walking 10,000 steps in a day.

Speaking about his diet, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor said that he follows a high-protein and high-fiber regimen. He achieves his target by consuming eggs, chicken, fish, salad, and giving up sugar as well as gluten. He also revealed not getting into the complexity of eating brown rice and sticking to white rice only.

Take a look at the exclusive video of Parth Samthaan's diet plan:

When asked the first thing he puts inside his body after waking up in the morning, Parth disclosed his secret to glowing skin. He stated that he drinks three types of fluids in the morning: one glass of coconut water, one glass of honey and lemon-infused water, and two glasses of plain warm water. He also emphasized eating a lot of fruits and vegetables to clear the system.

Advertisement

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame further shared that he avoids frequent snacking as it doesn't suit him. He is habitual to consuming three full meals in a day.

Parth also narrated how he doesn’t get along well with potatoes because he developed an allergy to them early in life and was once hospitalized after eating them. He called sweets his biggest weakness. He named a special pizza and peanut butter cheesecake when questioned about his favorite cheat meal.

Giving advice on changes that everyone should bring in their day-to-day life, the Ghudchadi actor recommended having less sugar, more protein, and finishing off with dinner as early as possible.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Asha Negi’s everyday no makeup look decoded; Step-by-step guide to achieve perfection with minimal products